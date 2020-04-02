Serious mistake in the counting of Cov-19 deaths is cooking the numbers

The thread in this tweet below is very informative and presents a viewpoint very different from our CDC team of experts.

In the thread, the author says that New York’s COVID-19 fatality numbers are inflated. New York does the same thing the rest of the world is doing — they don’t distinguish between those who die with the disease and those who die from it.

Why NY numbers are inflated. https://t.co/GHdZymLEgb — Sara Noble (@indiesentinel) April 1, 2020

The thread explains that New York City’s numbers are cooked because of this mistake, counting all deaths with the presence of COVID-19 as a COVID death. He writes, “if it died, and it tested positive for COVID-19, book it.”

DR. BHAKDI

The Twitter user quotes from an Open Letter from Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Professor Emeritus of Medical Microbiology at the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, to the German Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel, who says the mistake is being made worldwide.

“…the mistake is being made worldwide to report virus-related deaths as soon as it is established that the virus was present at the time of death – regardless of other factors.”

“This violates a basic principle of infectiology: only when it is certain that an agent has played a significant role in the disease or death may a diagnosis be made.”

“The Association of the Scientific Medical Societies of Germany expressly writes in its guidelines: In addition to the cause of death, a causal chain must be stated, with the corresponding underlying disease in third place on the death certificate. Occasionally, four-linked causal chains must also be stated.”

Professor Bhakdi calls for an urgent reassessment of the response to COVID-19.

He concluded, “…COVID-19 general suspicion? And: is it intended to continue this categorisation uncritically as in other countries? How, then, is a distinction to be made between genuine corona-related deaths and accidental virus presence at the time of death?”

This Professor isn’t alone.

WHAT OTHER EXPERTS ARE SAYING

Dr. John P.A. Ioannidis, Departments of Medicine, of Epidemiology and Population Health, of Biomedical Data Science, and of Statistics, Stanford University published a paper: Coronavirus disease 2019: the harms of exaggerated information and non-evidence-based measures.

He wrote, “It is important to differentiate promptly the true epidemic from an epidemic of false claims and potentially harmful actions.”

Another tweet in the thread references a French study that found that they “overstated the problem by COVID-19” because there is “not significantly different mortality of COVID-19 from ordinary coronaviruses (cold viruses), which were examined in a hospital in France.”

Internationally recognized experts such as the President of the World Medical Association, Frank Montgomery and Yale professor David Katz are for curfews to be lifted quickly. They believe they are counterproductive and will ultimately kill more people than the virus itself. Risk groups need to be protected.

We’ve already discussed Italy and the fact that they are counting every death of a person with coronavirus as caused by the coronavirus.

Experts have already explained, the author writes, that the situation in Italy has less to do with coronavirus than with local risk factors, such as extreme air pollution, mass panic, collapsed health system, curfew itself, the median age of deceased is around 80 years, and 99% had previous illnesses.

In March, the head of the Infectious Diseases for the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) said the situation in the Swiss canton of Ticino was “dramatic” due to COVID-19. However, the Ticino doctors immediately denied this.

REASSESS AND QUICKLY

What is going on here? Dr. Fauci is a fine doctor but he is speculating all over the place. This needs to be reasssessed immediately. We have millions out of work. There are other ways to deal with this virus.