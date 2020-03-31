Yellow journalism at its best while thousands die

President Trump was attacked by the press again yesterday for not saying or doing anything wrong. It doesn’t matter. The press is dead in this country. What we see instead of legitimate reporting is yellow journalism. As thousands die, they are wasting the President’s time with snarky, gotcha questions, while demeaning those who are helping in the effort to defeat the Wuhan Virus.

WHILE THOUSANDS DIE, NBC NEWS TRASHES A GENEROUS MAN

Mike Lindell from My Pillow encouraged everyone to use this quarantined time to read the Bible, spend time with their families, and pray.

NBC News wrote a nasty article about him and extended it to all CEOs who were present.

The faux news at NBC obviously thinks he’s too unimportant to say anything at the White House. Mike has a great life story. From going to prison to success as an entrepreneur is a story we should all applaud.

Mike Lindell will make 50,000 masks and “they will be the most comfortable masks you will ever wear,” he said.

MyPillow Guy In The Rose Garden: “God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools & lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our Bibles…” pic.twitter.com/RvvCFlotaG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 30, 2020

THE NBC FAKE NEWS REPORT

The title of the NBC News article is, Trump fluffs MyPillow in Rose Garden coronavirus talk, written by elitist Jonathan Allen.

The subtitle is, Analysis: The president, who hosted what appeared to be a White House infomercial Monday, prefers to focus his coronavirus message on the number of CEOs contributing to the fight.

The President brought CEOs up to congratulate them for making — and rushing — medical supplies [at great expense] without being forced. It serves as a model for those who are dragging their feet.

Instead of accurately presenting it, Allen, the man with such disdain for his fellow Americans, wrote:

As the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed toward 3,000, President Donald Trump touted corporate America’s role in producing medical equipment at an infomercial-like White House briefing Monday.

Trump invited a lineup of CEOs to applaud him and advertise their companies from a podium bearing the presidential seal in the Rose Garden. It wasn’t until they were done congratulating one another that the victims of COVID-19, and the people fighting it on the front lines, became a focus of Monday’s daily White House briefing.

Allen’s a vile, little man who has no in-depth understanding of what the President was trying to do.

“We don’t need the Defense Production Act to get us to act,” Greg Hayes, chief executive of the defense contractor United Technologies said.

Allen even twisted that into a negative.

This is corruption. It’s not news but it was presented as news for the superficial readers of their publication.

JIM ACOSTA, A PRESS CORPS WEASEL

Jim Acosta is a dishonest, disrespectful reporter and Jeff Zucker is even more disgusting for letting him say things like that.

Acosta repeated a few phrases that came from the President taken out of context as he was trying to calm the American public. President Trump explained that he still agrees with the phrases he used and why he does. Trump added that instead of asking a “nasty, snarky question like that, you should ask a real question.”

Video: HERE IT IS — Fake News Jim @Acosta gets NUKED by the President for “asking a snarky question” that does nothing to help save lives and move the country forward through this #coronaviruspandemic pic.twitter.com/Qpm0BKub2S — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 30, 2020

Here is a good question from the managing editor of Newsbusters:

Speaking of communist countries, when are you going to Beijing to interview Chinese President Xi Jinping on the Communist Party’s cover-up of the coronavirus? https://t.co/4MRS0Oxfop — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 31, 2020

SHE’S PRAISED FOR HER SNARKY QUESTIONS BUT NOT BY TRUMP

Reporter Yamiche is lauded by the left and her colleagues when she asks her gotcha questions. He told her instead of asking a “snarky question,” she should be saying congratulations to the people who have accomplished so much.

Yamiche won’t make her bones like that. The reality is if a reporter is to get ahead, they must be nasty to the President.

Video: And here’s today’s exchange between PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor and President Trump, whom the President also knocked for asking a “snarky question” (hers was about testing) #coronaviruspandemic pic.twitter.com/XUPSPOIrxV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 30, 2020