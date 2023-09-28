Mike Lindell’s MyPillow Credit Line Gets Reduced 90% by American Express

by Mark Schwendau

Ever since MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell began to question the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, he and his company have seemingly been targeted. Lindell, a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump’s claim the election was rigged, has gone so far as to host several high-tech cyber security conferences. This week he claimed American Express has taken “our credit line from a million dollars down to $100,000,” which “just cripples” his company.

Lindell came out with the news on Monday on the War Room podcast of Steve Bannon, who previously served as President Trump’s White House chief strategist at the beginning of his administration. He then took this news immediately to social media on the internet.

Lindell previously claimed MyPillow “lost $100 million” after major retailers stopped stocking its products in response to his 2020 election fraud claims in 2021, calling out what was done as a “massive, massive cancellation.”

Lindell, a Christian conservative, then took to marketing his product line directly, and, most interestingly, those who worked to interfere and hurt him are now hurting and or gone themselves. Two notable ones are the FOX network, which dropped its advertising and has since gone down in market ratings after dismissing Tucker Carlson, and the retail outlet Bad, Bath and Beyond, which is now all but gone from the American landscape.

Interestingly, Lindell threatened to sue House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for releasing January 6, 2021, Capitol building security footage to FOX’s Tucker Carlson while refusing to release the same video collection to Mike Lindell and his Lindell TV network. It’s unclear if this litigation was ever filed or is being pursued after the threat was made in February.

Lindell told Bannon: “Steve, we really need everybody’s help right now. We have things going on. I’m going to let you all know this week…”

“American Express, I wasn’t going to say this, we’ve been with them 15 years, and we do all of our online marketing, all our shipping with them; out of the blue, they took our credit line from a million dollars down to $100,000, just cripples MyPillow. No reason, no explanation, just dropped it down last Tuesday,” Lindell explained.

During that same interview, Bannon quipped, “Let me be blunt here’s why it is. Because Trump’s up 10 points, and now the majority of the American people understand the 2020 election was stolen…That’s why American Express they’re trying to debank you.”

An American Express spokesperson told Newsweek: “We can’t comment on specific customer accounts or applications, but I can tell you that American Express does not make customer decisions based on personal views or political affiliations.”

There is an interesting connection between American Express and George Soros here: “Analysis: American Express, George Soros back non-profits pushing illegal immigration across Texas border.”

In the last two months of August, Mike Lindell hosted a “Cyber Symposium” in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and an “Election Crime Bureau Summit” in Springfield, Missouri. Interestingly, the FBI met him last year in South Dakota at a fast food outlet where they confiscated his cell phone without explanation or cause given. In Missouri’s conference of this year, he made a recommendation for flying Wi-Fi detection devices to be used at future elections to prevent election fraud by checking polling machines remain standalone from the internet.

He commented: “We want those officials to know that we’re monitoring them, and they would want to know that too…Who’s telling the truth, the machine companies or the evidence there online?”

Lindell has correctly pointed out that nobody can say the election was secure as voting machine providers refuse to allow their machines or software to be inspected by third parties relative to security issues.

OPINION:

It is okay for people to disagree with people like Donald Trump and Mike Lindell. That is what makes America, America. But when people go so far as to hate a person to the point they want to end their livelihoods and those who are employed by them, that, to me, is hitting below the belt.

We saw that this week in New York with the Trump Corporation and an unjust trial and conviction by Judge Arthur Engoron (D), ruling in a civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), and now we are seeing it again with Mike Lindell and American Express. The Trump decision will immediately be appealed to a higher court where Democrat before Judge Engoron will no doubt be overturned.

