Watch a British Author Try to Discuss Male Suicides with the BBC

British comic and author Geoff Norcott tried to discuss male suicides and his book, The British Bloke Decoded, with a BBC panel and two female guests.

I wonder if you men out there will find it as frustrating as I did. Every time he tried to discuss the issue, all the panel cared about was the alleged plight of women, Me Too, and all that.

It reminded me of the phony attacks on white men as rapists at Duke, the University of Virginia, Columbia University, and other liberal schools that were all found to be false. In the Duke case, the dishonest stripper ended up stabbing her boyfriend. The University of Virginia case was made up. The same thing was true of the woman at Columbia University. Even after the female accuser at Columbia was found to be a liar, she went up to collect her diploma with a mattress on her back.

When MeToo hit Hollywood, their representation of all white men was a sleazy womanizer named Harvey Weinstein. Everyone who knew him also knew of his abuses for years and did nothing. He’s rotting in a prison cell now.

The high rate of suicides is a serious problem, and the BBC couldn’t care less. We don’t know why they commit suicide since the panel only cares about women. The Guardian attributes it to the pandemic, but it’s been happening since before.

I can’t seem to find the BBC’s apology for this segment where both their female guests repeatedly diminish male suicide. Could someone point me to it? Thanks.

