WSJ: Iran Plans a Multi-Prong Attack to Strangle Israel

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran helped plan the attack on Israel over the past few weeks. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps allegedly gave the final go-ahead last Monday in Beirut. They also said that Iran plans a multi-prong attack to strangle Israel.

According to the Journal, Iranian security officials helped plan Saturday’s surprise attack on Israel. They also reportedly gave it the greenlight in Beirut last Monday. This is according to senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah.

The IRGC worked with Hamas since August to devise the air, land, and sea incursions. It is being described as the most significant breach of Israel’s borders since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

Hamas is an Iranian-backed military group voted into power by the Palestinians in Gaza. Hezbollah is a shite militant group in Lebanon.

Hamas released footage from its drone control center.

No mopeds and slippers …

Banners show Al-Qud and Islamic Jihad but it reeks of Iranian – Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) training gear and operators

Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed they haven’t seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind the attack. They also didn’t pick up that they were going to attack. In fact, what have they been right on regarding anything related to foreign affairs?

A European official and an advisor to the Syrian government gave the same account of Iran’s involvement in the lead-up to the attack as the senior Hezbollah members.

Asked about the meetings, Mahmood Murray, a senior Hamas official, said the group planned the attacks on its own.

A spokesman for Iran‘s mission to the UN said the Islamic Republic supported his actions but didn’t direct them.

It’s not likely that Iran wants to come out of the shadows yet, but they like the idea that we know they had some involvement.

A MULTI-PRONG ATTACK TO STRANGLE ISRAEL

The Wall Street Journal said the IRGC’s broader plan is to create a multi-prong attack to strangle Israel from all sides.

[Does anyone doubt Israel would use nuclear weapons if faced with an existential threat?]

The WSJ also reported at 7:30 this evening that 700 Israelis are now confirmed dead. The country only has 9 million people; over 700 is a huge percentage of deaths, and it doesn’t count all the injured, which is well over 2,000. It doesn’t count the captives, which is well over 100.

Iran has lately been setting aside its regional conflicts to concentrate on Israel. The Journal said that one Iranian official claimed they “are now free to focus on the Zionist entity. They are now very isolated.”

[The US is now at its weakest with a figurehead president and inept Marxists running around the White House.]

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Mohammad Bagheri Delivers Speech While Soldiers Stand in Formation Over a Surface Emblazoned with the Inscription: "Israel Should Be Erased"

WEAPONS FROM UKRAINE?

Earlier, we reported that the leader of the largest Hamas group thanked Iran for all the weapons, including missiles and tanks, that made their attack on Israel possible. That’s very likely.

A rumor going around Telegram claims a captured Hamas terrorist said they got the RPGs from Ukraine. DDGeopolitics on Telegram said the clip looks fake (see below). I don’t know if it’s fake, but it proves nothing, fake or not.

I doubt Zelensky would approve something like that. It is possible some of our weapons ended up on the black market. There is limited oversight, as the Pentagon has indicated in the past. But I couldn’t find evidence of the claim.

BREAKING: There are several reports circulating on Middle East Telegram channels claiming that Hamas attacked Israeli positions with weapons supplied by Ukrainian sources.In other words, military aid sent to Ukraine by the United States and NATO allegedly was used in the…

One thing is certain. Iran wants this war to spread.

Iran has colonized Lebanon now captive to Hezbollah; annexed Syria; yoked Iraq; and can destabilize the fragile Yemen – IRGC is ready to launch missiles on TLV AND Riyadh – this is a massive conflict

