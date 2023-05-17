Mike Pence Is Preparing to Run as Ronald Reagan – Nice Try!

Mike Pence is forming a SuperPAC, ‘Committed to America,’ and is preparing to barnstorm Iowa as a presidential candidate. He thinks it’s more like Indiana than any state and feels confident he will do well.

“This campaign is going to reintroduce Mike Pence to the country as his own man,” a G.O.P. operative said.

He plans to run, promising to return the Republican Party to what it was pre-Trump. Didn’t people vote for Donald Trump because they had it with the Republican party before Trump?

However, Pence plans to run as Ronald Reagan, reports the NY Times.

“Reagan coalition” — composed of the Christian right, fiscal conservatives, and national security hawks — can be reassembled within a party transformed by Mr. Trump.

When he talks about national security, does he mean the border or fighting wars?

“Mr. Pence is working to carve out space in the Republican primary field by appealing to evangelicals, adopting a hard-line position in support of a federal abortion ban, promoting free trade, and pushing back against Republican efforts to police big business on ideological grounds,” says the Times.

It sounds like he’s not in touch with open borders, crime, weaponization of government, discontent with big business, and the failed economy.

Chamber of Commerce?

Scott Reed, a Chamber of Commerce strategist, will run the campaign.

The Chamber of Commerce is evil. They want open borders.

A friend of Pence’s, Jeb Hensarling, will also assist.

“We have to resist the siren song of populism unmoored to conservative principles,” Mr. Pence said in the interview.

Whatever anyone thinks of Donald Trump, he was the quintessential conservative, which is why Rush Limbaugh supported him. True conservatism is moored to common sense, not ideology.

I think Pence is unmoored from the conservatives in his party. As for abortion, it would be a foolish controversy to highlight. We must win this election. A federal anti-abortion law would be unconstitutional, given the Supreme Court’s decision. In any case, it would be used against the right. We shouldn’t lose this next very crucial election on something that now lies appropriately with the states.

