Greg Gutfeld Explains Perfectly How the Left Justifies the Russiagate Lies

The Durham Report cratered the little bit of respectability the FBI still had. It’s sad for the good people in the agency, but their leadership is corrupt. The media is trying to downplay the report, and Adam Schiff and others still deny the truth.
The Left is trying to discredit the report. It’s too dangerous to stand.
The top lieutenant of the Mueller probe, Andrew Weissman claims it’s a “big fat nothing.” Former Acting FBI Director Andy McCabe says he “stands by the investigations they made.” Morning Joe said, “It’s a complete dud, another dud by John Durham.”
None of that is true.
Greg Gutfeld Explains Why They Though It Was Okay to Lie
The FBI took absurd intelligence to launch a fraudulent investigation and kept it going despite no predicate and no evidence. The intel came from Hillary Clinton’s campaign and was sourced from a man tied to the Kremlin. The purpose of Russiagate was to distract from her email scandal, and everyone in the Obama administration knew.
The entire Russiagate conspiracy was a hoax.
Greg Gutfeld was on fire, as Citizen Free Press indicates in the clip below. His point is that Democrats rationalized by making Donald Trump into a devil. That allowed them to do whatever they needed to do to stop him. That’s how you treat the devil. The end justifies the means.
Greg Gutfeld on fire:
“You have people saying the country will not survive Trump so your moral duty is to cheat… They created a devil that was so big and so vast that it made all action permissible and it made every institution subject to suspicion.”pic.twitter.com/SRLf0XQwhT
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 16, 2023
Democrats convinced a lot of people DJT was Hitler. The politicians had the media to push the lies. Trump added to it at times with his comments, but at least 90% of what was said about him was untrue.
Nothing was more important than destroying this existential threat that was Donald Trump. Yet, it was all a lie.
We can’t survive for long with half the country trying to destroy the other half. The Left is dismantling the institutions and our laws, claiming they are doing it out of virtue. Their consciences seem deactivated.
It’s not likely the wrongdoers will be held accountable, and they are still lying, convincing some people who don’t like the right or who don’t like to admit they’re wrong that the report is bogus.
They claim they fight for democracy as they destroy it.
The msm has been into propaganda for over fifty years…gaslighting and brainwashing too…you may have noticed. The msm divorced the Fourth Estate way back when and shacked up with the ‘whoring’ Fifth Columnists…the result of this new union was a bunch of “lying bastards”…
Gutfeld is saying what many of us said 2 years ago; Trump was so hated that anything was justified to prevent his re-election.
My question has always been, did Trump foolishly feed that hate?
What say ye?
Of course those who have lied and betrayed the Republic should face Nuremburg type trials, including the press and the medical people who murdered through vaccines and abortions? Their crimes make the crimes of Hitler pale in comparison. They have murdered 63,000,000+ babies stolen the freedoms granted by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and incarcerated untold numbers of innocents.
They are NOT done with us yet!!! Total submission…and apparently they have enough ‘zombies’ on their side to accomplish their aims…including the corrupted Main sewer Stream fake Media…