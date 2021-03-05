Mike Pence is still on a potential Trump ticket in 2024









Recent news reports suggest Trump is considering dropping Pence as his VP if he runs in 2024. They even suggest replacements. There are obvious reasons why Trump would drop Pence. President Trump was very critical of Pence for not delaying the certification of the election on January 6th.

Pence said it would be unconstitutional to do so.

IT’S NOT TRUE

Trump’s advisor Jason Miller told Mediaite that this is not even close to being true.

Miller said there have been no discussions about dumping former Vice President Mike Pence in 2024.

Speaking with Mediaite’s Aidan McLaughlin on this week’s episode of The Interview, Trump adviser Jason Miller suggested surrogates of Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) were behind Bloomberg’s report — which Miller said was incorrect.

“I wonder who was pushing this story? Could it maybe be the supporters of Governor Noem?” Miller said facetiously — before stressing that he did not want to “take anything away” from Noem.

Hmmm…what does he have against Kristi Noem?

Miller insisted that Pence is not currently in danger of getting the hook, and that the former vice president is on good terms with Trump.

“I can tell you, as someone who probably speaks with him on the political side as much, if not more than anybody else, never once has there been a conversation internally or in a group about doing something different for the VP position for 2024 if he decides to go that route,” Miller said. He added, “President Trump and Vice President Pence have had a couple of really good conversations since President Trump left office.”

Miller also strongly disagreed that Trump supporters who are still angry at Pence for certifying the election results.

The aide stated, “I realize that some Trump supporters might be a little bit frustrated with the former vice president,” Miller said. “He’s a great guy. He’s been a loyal ally, loyal teammate.“

Related