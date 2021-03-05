Team Biden has a new friendlier name for shipping containers holding kids









As you know, Team Biden is putting illegal alien children in shipping containers. Allegedly, there are nice butterfly photos inside. All that can be seen publicly are the barred-up windows, one per container.

First migrant facility for children opens under Biden https://t.co/ADgQxIlMYU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 23, 2021

They want to euphemistically rewrite the narrative, and they came up with this idea that is so typical of their weird mindset.

They might rename them — “reception centers.”

One official said the new name would mark the Biden administration’s intention to use the “reception centers” not for holding people in custody, but for serving as sending-off points for releasing migrants into the United States.

These are the people who call illegal aliens ‘new Americans’ or ‘non-citizens,’ and who banned the term ‘illegal alien.’

“These facilities are going up, but they’re being utilized differently. The direction is very clear. Release them as fast as possible,” said the first person. “If you can’t receive [migrants] from a Border Patrol station, then release them right there, do it. If that area gets overcrowded, they’re giving instruction to ICE to then bus them further into the interior of the United States.”

They don’t even care who gets the children. The sponsors don’t have to be related to the children and they don’t need social security numbers. The idea is to get rid of them quickly.

