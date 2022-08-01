Mike Pence Penned the Required Book for a Pre-Presidential Run

Former Vice President Mike Pence is everywhere these days. He is also churning up his bid to run for president in 2024 with the required memoir he recently penned. It’s hard to see how he gets enough conservatives to vote for him. Many conservatives see him as a RINO or weak.

In early polling, the realclearpolitics average has his favorability at 38% and unfavorability at 46%.

As is traditional with presidential hopefuls, he has penned a book. You know who else penned a book? Michelle Obama announced the release of her second book, The Light We Carry. It’s political. If she runs, Republicans and the country will be in serious trouble. She could possibly win and she’s a much-loved Marxist.

Simon & Schuster has announced it will publish a book titled “So Help Me God” by Mr. Pence, to be released on Nov. 15.

“The book recounts his journey from his youth in Columbus, Ind. to the vice presidency. It is the inside story of the Trump administration by its second-highest ranking official and of a profound faith that has guided Pence throughout his life,” the publisher said in a news release.

“The most robust defense of the Trump record of anyone who served in the administration, ‘So Help Me God’ also chronicles President Trump’s severing of their relationship on January 6, 2021 when Pence kept his oath to the Constitution,” Simon & Schuster noted.

Pence founded a group called Advancing American Freedom about 18 months ago. It is a nonprofit aimed at defending successful policies and traditional American values.

So far, 39 prominent conservative advisers to the organization. It includes Newt Gingrich, Gary Bauer, Kellyanne Conway, Ken Blackwell, Betsy DeVos, Ed Feulner, Star Parker, Rick Santorum, Scott Walker, Ed Meese, Marjorie Dannenfelser, and Larry Kudlow.

