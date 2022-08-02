Soros Is Justifying His Incompetent Law Enforcers

Billionaire hard-left mega-donor George Soros wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal justifying his support for electing radical prosecutors across the country. This is as violent crime rises, especially in the districts of his hand-selected prosecutors.

Since 2018, Soros has heavily funded dozens of prosecutors in large cities, often ousting more moderate Democrats. These new prosecutors have caused chaos and social disorder.

In June, voters in the left-wing stronghold of San Francisco ousted radical prosecutor Chesa Boudin in a rare recall vote. Now, voters in Los Angeles are poised to hold a similar recall election to oust Soros-backed prosecutor George Gascón.

“We need to acknowledge that black people in the U.S. are five times as likely to be sent to jail as white people. That is an injustice that undermines our democracy,” Soros wrote.

He seems to think they are in prison because of racism when the truth is that people who are not white are committing a lot more crimes. Facts aren’t racist.

Soros ignores a lot of the “why” and focuses on the victimhood mentality.

“In recent years, reform-minded prosecutors and other law-enforcement officials around the country have been coalescing around an agenda that promises to be more effective and just. This agenda includes prioritizing the resources of the criminal-justice system to protect people against violent crime. It urges that we treat drug addiction as a disease, not a crime. And it seeks to end the criminalization of poverty and mental illness,” he wrote.

Ignoring the attacks on police, the lax crime policies, open borders, and high crime rates, Soros claims:

“Some politicians and pundits have tried to blame recent spikes in crime on the policies of reform-minded prosecutors. The research I’ve seen says otherwise. The most rigorous academic study, analyzing data across 35 jurisdictions, shows no connection between the election of reform-minded prosecutors and local crime rates. In fact, violent crime in recent years has generally been increasing more quickly in jurisdictions without reform-minded prosecutors. Murder rates have been rising fastest in some Republican states led by tough-on-crime politicians.:

“Serious scholars researching causes behind the recent increase in crime have pointed to other factors: a disturbing rise in mental illness among young people due to the isolation imposed by Covid lockdowns, a pullback in policing in the wake of public criminal-justice reform protests, and increases in gun trafficking. Many of the same people who call for more-punitive criminal-justice policies also support looser gun laws.”

The man who fancied himself as some kind of god in his 1987 book thinks he and his incompetent law enforcement officers are the smart ones, the good ones. He’s a believer. He is justifying the forsaking of law enforcement because black people are victims. That’s insulting to black people. Meanwhile, he is buying elections.

Personally, I don’t believe him. I think he is still under the impression he’s a kind of a god.

Related