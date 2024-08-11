Mike Pence Rejects the Will of the People

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he would not participate in the 2024 presidential campaign nor support Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump.

“For my part, I’m staying out of the presidential campaign,” Pence said during a Friday event, according to The Hill.

But he’s not staying out. As a Republican abandoning his party, he is influencing the election in favor of two communists. He is taking sides by constantly attacking Donald Trump.

“I cannot endorse this growing abandonment of our allies on the world stage that’s taken hold in parts of our party,” he added.

“I cannot endorse ignoring our national debt that reached $35 trillion just in the last week,” he also added. “I cannot support marginalizing the right to life in our party as we saw in our national platform.”

He just spouted the Harris-Walz agenda.

Pence would back an establishment candidate if, say, Nikki Haley won. Pence is a plant for the Bush-Cheney establishment and the broader globalist fascists. He’d rather see two communists, Harris and Walz, win.

the former vice president is rejecting the will of the people.

Pence also blathered about J6 again. He never says a thing about the violence of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.