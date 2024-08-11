Katie Hopkins on Batsh*t Bonkers Britain

In the next two clips, Katie Hopkins explained the problem in Batsh*t Bonkers Britain. Because of her views, she has been bankrupted, but she won’t stop.

Katie Hopkins is one of the courageous few who will continue speaking out.

Katie Hopkins explains the latest in “batshlit bonkers Britain”. pic.twitter.com/tBokZOa1l4 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 10, 2024

Here’s more from Batsh*t Bonkers Britain:

Now that everyone has stopped shouting, may I ask you to take a seat and listen None of this rage is coming from the streets. It is Heads of Governments, Heads of Religions. & Heads of NGOs. I have paid the price to speak this: pic.twitter.com/oUcplNRvJD — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 6, 2024

Thought Crimes for a woman silently praying:

“I’m just silently thinking in my head” The UK are already ahead of the curve when it comes to Policing Thought Crime Women interrogated by the UK Police standing on a street praying silently in her head. pic.twitter.com/cS6GgMyPhG — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) August 11, 2024

The Replacement:

Are we still allowed to share videos from the UK? Thinks look very scary. pic.twitter.com/87B7s1CC3W — @amuse (@amuse) August 10, 2024

This is England 2024 Gang of Muslims attack a couple of English lads wearing the union flag in Leeds city centre.@Keir_Starmer and the legacy media have literally put a target on all patriots with their vile rhetoric labelling everyone “far right edl thugs”. pic.twitter.com/mPvfcI309I — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 11, 2024