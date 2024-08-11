Katie Hopkins on Batsh*t Bonkers Britain

By
M DOWLING
-
0
2

In the next two clips, Katie Hopkins explained the problem in Batsh*t Bonkers Britain. Because of her views, she has been bankrupted, but she won’t stop.

Katie Hopkins is one of the courageous few who will continue speaking out.

Here’s more from Batsh*t Bonkers Britain:

Thought Crimes for a woman silently praying:

The Replacement:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments