Kamala Harris Steals. Trump’s No Tax on Tips Idea on Her Way to Marxism

Kamala Harris is running a parallel campaign to Donald Trump’s. She’s holding large rallies with union members and pro-communist fans. However, she isn’t sharing her agenda except to say she’s going to give amnesty to every illegal foreigner in the country.

She also mimicked Trump, saying she would not tax tips for waiters and hospitality workers. Kamala has no palatable ideas of her own, so she steals DJTs and will quickly switch them out for Marxist ideas once in office.

She had four years to do something for hospitality workers and did nothing.

BREAKING – YOUR REACTION: Harris adopts a page from Trump’s playbook, pledges to eliminate the tax on tips for services and hospitality workers. pic.twitter.com/Sz97eYKCkL — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 11, 2024

Donald Trump responded:

This is what she really stands for, and we are becoming a “full-blown communist country.”

She is our Evita Perone.

Kamala isn’t just a copycat. She’s dangerous.

RETALIATION. A few weeks ago, I had the audacity to tell the truth: that Kamala Harris would essentially be a mouthpiece and puppet of the Military Industrial Complex and National Security State. The next day, July 23, they retaliated. Sadly this is what we can expect from the… pic.twitter.com/nxddO5TGTj — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) August 10, 2024