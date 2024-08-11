Kamala Harris Steals. Trump’s No Tax on Tips Idea on Her Way to Marxism

M DOWLING
Kamala Harris is running a parallel campaign to Donald Trump’s. She’s holding large rallies with union members and pro-communist fans. However, she isn’t sharing her agenda except to say she’s going to give amnesty to every illegal foreigner in the country.

She also mimicked Trump, saying she would not tax tips for waiters and hospitality workers. Kamala has no palatable ideas of her own, so she steals DJTs and will quickly switch them out for Marxist ideas once in office.

She had four years to do something for hospitality workers and did nothing.

Donald Trump responded:

This is what she really stands for, and we are becoming a “full-blown communist country.”

She is our Evita Perone.
Kamala isn’t just a copycat. She’s dangerous.


