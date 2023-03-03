Mike Pence, Turncoat, Possible Candidate

Opinion
TURNCOAT
Pence is a turncoat, but more importantly, he’s very wishy-washy. Mr. Pence seems out of touch in the clip below. You might even say clueless. We understand why he’s turned off to Donald Trump, but his McConnell-like, soft-on-Marxism bipartisan views could be a deal-killer. What do you think?
Does this jackass think that the majority of Americans don’t support President Trump ❓️
Pence, you’re a 2-bit Effing Rino
Traitor 🤬how much were you
Paid🙋♀️ pic.twitter.com/8mSvxDsqAp
— AnnaLovesTrump🍎🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@AnnaApp91838450) March 2, 2023
Mike Pence’s former national security adviser Keith Kellogg can’t stop pushing for war. He seems to have a warped ethical stance. For Kellogg, it’s “professional” to use Ukraine’s troops to fight a war [they likely can’t win] since it removes a “strategic adversary” [especially ours] and doesn’t kill US troops.
Do you have a problem with this?
Expect wars to continue with a turncoat president Pence.
Keith Kellogg, former National Security Adviser to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, said using Ukraine to fight Russia is “the pinnacle of professionalism” because it “removes a strategic adversary from the agenda” without “using any U.S. troops”. pic.twitter.com/7D591ZLEaB
— Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) March 3, 2023
According to this poll, DeSantis is leading Donald Trump. DeSantis is a good candidate, but we don’t know his position on foreign affairs or how he’d handle the border, economy, etc. It’s too soon to decide who the candidate should be; it should be the people, not the Deep State. Many Republicans are moving to DeSantis because they fear Trump can’t win with all the forces against him. It’s possibly beyond him.
Some see DeSantis as disloyal or a turncoat. We don’t see it that way. If Trump can’t beat him, he won’t win. We must win, but not with a RINO. He’s the only other non-RINO so far.
2024 Pennsylvania Republican Primary
• Ron DeSantis — 37%
• Donald Trump — 32%
• Nikki Haley — 4%
• Mike Pence — 2%
• Ted Cruz — 2%
• Mike Pompeo — 1%
• Tim Scott — 1%
• Undecided — 17%@SusquehannaPR | Feb 19-26 | 320 RVhttps://t.co/Gcea9I3lEM pic.twitter.com/SD1oZDkOha
— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 2, 2023
Pence’s interview is artificial. His head movements, facial expressions and language show that. He has always been that way. His remarks are carefully scripted.
His advisor’s remarks are similar. The Ukraine war is not “removing a strategic adversary”. That is language designed to impress the elites.
