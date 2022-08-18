Mike Pence’s Presidential Campaign Is on Fire – In a Bad Way

Mike Pence plans to run for president in 2024 and even though he hasn’t declared — it’s obvious. To prove he could collapse his campaign in record time, he told Republicans to support the FBI and volunteered to appear before the one-sided J6 committee. This isn’t satire.

After the FBI’s egregious behavior raiding former president Donald Trump’s home and office at Mar-a-Lago, he defended the FBI.

According to the Washington Examiner, Pence had a message for his fellow Republicans – do not attack rank-and-file FBI personnel.

Acknowledging Republican concerns about the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s lavish Mar-a-Lago resort last week, Pence warned the GOP to steer clear of calling to defund the FBI or taking their ire over the raid too far.

“Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line at the federal, state, and local levels. These attacks on the FBI must stop,” Pence declared at a forum in New Hampshire Wednesday. “Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police.”

No, we don’t stand up for the FBI right now. Out of 35,000 FBI employees, only 14 went to Chuck Grassley to blow the whistle.

We don’t have to stand with people who don’t stand with us – 99% donated to the

mentally impaired President Joe. Also, how many Peter Strzok’s are there? We don’t know, but we do know the FBI doesn’t hold them to account.

Does Pence think Republicans want to defend the FBI right now? That’s quite a gambit.

We know the men and women of the FBI have to follow the orders of their superiors even if it ruins the country and unfairly labels a former president. Fine, but it doesn’t make anyone respect or support them.

We don’t stand for the FBI now that the agency is corrupt and weaponized. We do support law enforcement, but there are way too many corrupt FBI agents. Supporting law enforcement doesn’t mean we have to do it blindly. Unfortunately, the FBI isn’t worth saving, and it’s time to break up the politicized, weaponized FBI. You can’t reform the mess.

Pence already said that he’d “consider” testifying before the January 6th committee if there was an invitation.

During a Q&A after a speech at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics’ “Politics & Eggs” breakfast, Pence said:

“If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” Pence said, after calling January 6 a tragic day for all Americans. “But, you heard me mention the Constitution a few times this morning. Under the Constitution, we have three co-equal branches of government, and any invitation to be directed to me, I would have to reflect on the unique role I was serving in as vice president. It would be unprecedented in history for a vice president to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill. But, as I said, I don’t want to pre-judge, so if there’s ever any formal invitation rendered to us, we would give it due consideration.”

The J6 panel is 100% one-sided. There is no representation from opponents, no due process, no calling of witnesses or cross examination, no presentation of evidence with debate. Then they refer the poor targets to the DOJ.

Yeah, that’s another winner. Good work, Mike!

