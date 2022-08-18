How Climate Change Hoaxers Expose Themselves Given Time

By Mark Schwendau

Many Americans, like myself, have been concerned about conservation and recycling before climate change became a mainstream news talking point. We have also been concerned about finding alternative energy sources at home and on the road.

These concerns were not about any belief in manmade climate change or air pollution but rather wanting to simply be good stewards of the earth. Logic says there will only be so much fossil fuel in the ground, and once it is gone, it is gone. Logic says Asia pollutes the most and does not have any equivalent to the Environmental Protection Act (EPA), so they really don’t care about air pollution, and there is really nothing we can do to make that horse come to water and drink.

The mainstream media is gaslighting Americans on climate change for one simple reason, money!

The “Green New Deal” is more about the green of money than any sincere interest in climate change or protecting Mother Earth. Money members of Congress can benefit from insider trading.

There are four simple ways we know this:

All of the past failed climate change predictions by talking heads like Al Gore and John Kerry. Their blatant hypocrisy in talking the talk but not walking the walk (flying private jets rather than commercial with the rest of us commoners). The complete and utter lack of interest in common sense passive solar and other renewable energy generation methods. Most of us believe in recycling; yet in many blue states, while it is against the law to put such things as landscape waste or electronics into garbage cans for pickup, they offer few options for how one is to legally dispose of these two waste products.

In other words, sometimes we need to evaluate people and their sincerity about a cause by what they do not say/do rather than what they do say/do.

Some examples to highlight their hypocrisy:

Asphalt parking lots are tremendous generators of heat. Yet, we still do not have universal design plans that require they have islands with Deciduous trees to offer shade to reduce heat generated by the sun on the asphalt pavement as well as the cars sitting on them becoming little stoves.

Houses can be designed to be more energy efficient, and we know this, and yet we still do not have universal design standards requiring them to be constructed for the same. For example, concrete foundations transmit hot and cold, much like water, and a tremendous amount of energy is lost through them because of their low resistance (R) values. We know we can change this by simply insulating them.

We know we can plant conifer (evergreen) trees to block prevailing winds to reduce wind chill factors. Similarly, we know we can plant deciduous (leafy) trees to block the sun from radiating our homes. We know simply putting air conditioner units on the shady side (north) of the house can help them work better.

All of these common-sense design elements go unspoken by the climate change talking heads.

The big one, for me, occurred when I visited the Alps in Europe. In one town I visited, I asked them where they got their electricity, and they said, “Hydroelectric.” All the snow and rain running down off the mountains gave them a constant source of running water whereby they could make dams with electric generators to capitalize on the running water.

When was the last time a hydroelectric dam was built in America? They say some are working on using the ocean tides to generate electricity, but we are not hearing much about that form of hydroelectric energy generation either.

My logic is the wind may not always blow, and the sun might not always shine, but water always has to flow.

I first became interested in these false climate change prophets as a young boy. I remember my father reading from a Chicago Sunday newspaper. He related an article about how some scientists believed we were heading for another “ice age” due to all the new commercial “jet traffic” in the air running set patterns, which would alter the upper air jet streams over time. My father read the article to the family and then laughed and said one word, “Idiots.”

Dad was also a very deep and smart man. As I got older, he knew I was going off to teach in higher education. He warned me, “Just don’t ever become one of those ‘publish or perish’ professors who will put any bull sh*t into print just to keep your job.”

Dad, long gone all these many years later, I also believe this is what we are seeing in the realm of climate change. People are being coerced to play along. Much of what is published is not just bad science; it is science fiction.

Journalist Mark J. Perry wrote a very good 2019 article where he painstakingly documented all of the failed climate change predictions (less the one I noted above) for The American Enterprise Institute.

Now, journalist Chris Morrison, writing for The Daily Skeptic, makes us laugh in his article of just five days ago.

He opened with:

“In 2013, the CNN presenter Deborah Feyerick asked if asteroids falling to earth were caused by climate change. Earlier this year, CBS anchor Nate Burleson commented on the Tonga earthquake by saying: ‘We talk about climate change… these stories are a harsh reality of what we are going through. We have to do our part because these are more frequent.’ Last week, the academic networking blog The Conversation discussed the Fagradalsfjall volcano eruption in Iceland and asked: ‘Is climate change causing more eruptions?’, adding that it had the potential to increase volcanic eruptions and affect their size.

Dear God – they’ll be telling us that climate change causes lightning next. Wait, hang on – “Washington DC lightning strike that killed two serves as climate warning” – Reuters, August 5th.”

Even though the liberal Democrats of the left preach to us about tolerance and acceptance, that is not who they are. If you deny their definition of climate change, you are a “climate denier.”

My response is always the same, “Better to be a climate denier than a damned liar!”

So they resort to name-calling, shaming, and shunning in the absence of credible provable science. The recent news that the Great Barrier Reef (GBR) has bounced back to health, showing record new growth, was a disaster for mainstream media outlets. GBR observer Professor Peter Ridd was vilified for coming out with this news and fired from his post at James Cook University. HOW INTOLERANT!

This year, the Daily Sceptic reported the Associated Press would be adding two dozen new journalists to cover “climate issues.” Five billionaire foundations, including the left-wing Rockefeller operation, supplied $8 million for this thrust. AP reports over 50 jobs are funded from these sources. The Democrat power couple of James (son of Rupert) and Kathryn Murdoch helps pay the AP climate issues staff’s wages as well. On their Foundation website, they state:

“Quadrivium supports the bipartisan passage of a US climate strategy that doubles as an economic growth strategy. We believe it is long past time for Republicans to have a plan to combat climate change, and the Carbon Rebate plan from the Climate Leadership Council is poised to be just that. With Republican leaders and Nobel Prize-winning economists signed on, now it needs to build overwhelming support in Congress.”

Just as we stated before, this is about money; it is also about control. Control brings money.

Make no mistake; the global media is gaslighting Americans over political climate change to get them to give up control and sovereignty of their country. This is what Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have as an end goal.

Carbon footprints and carbon taxes are other areas of the climate change hoaxsters.

A number of reputable climate scientists have been quick to point out that plants breathe Carbon Dioxide and give off Oxygen, so this is misinformation by the hoaxsters. They point to the South American rainforests coming back with a vengeance because of this “climate change” and view that as a very good thing.

It is interesting how the mainstream (fake) news media perpetuates this climate change myth. Being a newsy, I remember how the Atlanta, Georgia, area was in a dire drought in 2016. Then they got rain. Now it is Lake Mead, and it just got some rain. No doubt more will come in time to refill the lake.

Down in Argentina in South America, they just got record snowfalls as they are into their winter season. Scientists down there said this could be a foreshadowing of what North America could get this winter in our winter season.

Those who pontificate lines like, “Humanity is forcing the climate to disastrous new extremes,” neglect God in the big picture. God made the world. This is His world. He will make the climate change.

Any thinking American who gets their news from sources other than the mainstream news media will tell you; that manmade climate change is real in some instances.

When you have open borders, and you let a bunch of un-vetted jackasses into your country that hates you and your country, they will want to “burn it down,” as they say. Unreported by the legacy news media is a significant number of forest fires are being intentionally set as arson by these un-vetted enemies within. In some instances, these illegal aliens with origins in the Middle East have been captured. But in most instances, they have not. In some instances of fires, the origin remains “undetermined.”

If Joe Biden ever gets his Ministry of Disinformation back, “climate change” will have to be a topic prohibited for discussion. It is a proven hoax about nothing more than money and control.

Didn’t Gore say 16 years ago New York and Miami would be under water by now as all the ice caps would be melted?

It turned out his documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” was “An Ill-conceived Spoof”!

Those who are Christian Bible believers call on false prophets to be shunned. It is high time Al Gore and those like him not be given any more air time. It is high time they all be shunned!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

