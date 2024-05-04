Military Brass Stripped Trump of His Power as Commander-in-Chief on J6

The Daily Mail reported yesterday that whistleblower Colonel Earl Matthews said army leaders stripped Trump of his authority as Commander in Chief on January 6. He further claimed that they plotted to block orders to deploy the National Guard to the Capitol.

He said they ignored Donald Trump‘s authority.

Colonel Matthews told the Daily Mail that Mark Milley, then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and then-Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy plotted to disobey any orders handed down by Donald Trump. They unreasonably assumed that the president would break the law and use the National Guard to stop certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

All of this certainly would explain why there was a breakdown of security on January 6.

Matthew also said that the Select Committee on the January 6 riot was happy to lean into this narrative and blame President Trump.

“I think a very plausible argument can be made that through no fault of his own, President Trump’s command authority over both the D.C. National Guard and the U.S. Army itself had been surreptitiously curtailed by the senior leadership of the Army on January 6, 2021,” Matthews told DailyMail.com.

He continued: “Army leadership had ‘unreasonably’ anticipated an ‘unlawful order’ from the President, an order that the President had no plans to issue, and were preemptively seeking to curtail his discretion to issue such an order.”

This makes sense since Mark Milley is unreasonably paranoid. If you remember, Milley told his Chinese counterpart he’d let them know if Donald Trump would attack. There has never been any sign that DJT would do that. He wants peace.

If this doesn’t result in a disciplinary trial, we can honestly say our military is being ruined.

The Report

The final report from the select committee acknowledges that Trump did approve the deployment of the National Guard.

“Former President Trump’s eagerness to engage the U.S. military to play a visible role in addressing domestic unrest during the late spring and summer of 2020 does appear to have prompted senior military leadership to take precautions, in preparing for the joint session against the possibility that the DC Guard might be ordered to deploy for an improper use,” the final report reads.

However, Matthews confirms the President’s authority was ignored or completely balked by Piatt and Flynn, as well as other military leaders, the Mail reports.

They wanted to blame Trump for the delay and also use the DCNG to stop the certification.

