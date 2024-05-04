Flashback! Trump’s Defense Chief: Threatened into Silence by J6 Panel

After the revelations by whistleblower Colonel Matthews, it seems like a good time to remind people that then-Defense Secretary Chris Miller claimed he was threatened by the January 6 committee into staying silent.

He told the Daily Mail he felt threatened by the committee. If true, it means a direct witness was intimidated into not telling the truth.

The panel, co-chaired by Liz Cheney, wanted him to stay silent about Trump authorizing the National Guard.

The former Director of the National Counter-Terrorism Center said he was “fearful” of aggressive tactics by members of the Democrat-led panel. They tried to stop him from speaking publicly.

This information came out in March after Rep. Barry Loudermilk revealed that the J6 Select Committee withheld a transcript from an interview with a White House official in which he told Liz Cheney and other staffers that Donald Trump wanted to deploy the National Guard.

Trump appointed Miller the Pentagon Chief in November 2020 when he fired Mark Esper. Miller was only on the job for two months when he was forced to sit in front of the J6 Stalinist panel.

He claimed they intimidated him. He also said he did not have the resources to “continue the battle.” So, he did not want to face more depositions for speaking to media outlets about his experiences.

When he appeared with Kash Patel on Fox News, he got a call from the J6 Staff Director, who said basically, if your client has additional information he wants to share, we’d be happy to have him re-interviewed. He said they threatened “to make his life Hell.”

Wow Trump’s Acting Defense Secretary, Chris Miller, asserts that the J6 Committee, with Liz Cheney specifically mentioned, threatened to torment him if he persisted in stating that Trump sanctioned the National Guard prior to the Capitol breach. pic.twitter.com/ziMNbRJx4P — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) March 23, 2024

Liz Cheney literally threatened the Secretary of Defense Chris Miller with Lawfare attacks to keep him from telling that President Trump authorized 20,000 National Guard troops for January 6!! January 6th Committee suppress evidence and now it’s proven they threatened… pic.twitter.com/WNx8a6PN8M — Bennetta Elliott (@belliott123) March 25, 2024

Related