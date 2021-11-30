Military Docs Show a Link Between WOKEness & the Biden Regime

















Revolver News has another exposé worth delving into! A declassified military report exposes hidden links between WOKEness and the Biden Regime.

“MASTERS OF THE ART OF RESISTANCE”

Suddenly, seemingly without warning, WOKEness and gender grievance have taken over every pillar of society. It’s destroying who we are — not who we are in the Obama vision — but who we really are — free.

WOKEness is not just a nuisance. It is how the Regime wields its power domestically and abroad.

Wokeness is the official ideology of the American Regime https://t.co/qO6QJCsIij — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) October 20, 2021

FROM THE ARTICLE:

As explained above, when the US government wants to destabilize a target institution or regime it typically resorts to the following formula:

identify and inflame ethnic or gender tensions in target regime

leverage NGOs and civil-society groups to mobilize mass protests on basis of such tensions

leverage local and international media to cover protests and further inflame tensions

As it so happens, an interesting example of precisely this formula appears in a recently published document discussing the capabilities and practices of Army special operations and psychological warfare units. The document in question is an unclassified white paper for 1st Special Forces Airborne Command (SFAC) titled “A Vision for 2021 and Beyond.” The SFAC motto “First to Observe, First to Influence, First to Compete,” sums up its primary purpose: influencing target populations through psychological operations and infiltrating local populations.

The Army’s special warfare teams boasts of being “masters of the art of resistance” who use a combination of Civil Affairs offices to work with civil society groups to legitimize or delegitimize preferred political groups, along with information warfare to make target populations desire to mobilize for or against the preferred political group.

THERE IS A LOT MORE, INCLUDING THE DOCUMENT HERE. IF YOU READ IT, LET US KNOW WHAT YOU THINK! DOES HE HAVE A POINT?

Some believe the United States is undergoing a type of Color Revolution. The phrase refers to a long series of popular uprisings around the world that have often been described with a particular color or some other symbol — from the Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia in 1989 to the Rose Revolution in Georgia in 2003 to the Orange Revolution in Ukraine in 2004-2005 to the Cedar Revolution in Lebanon in 2005 to the Jasmine Revolution in Tunisia in 2010 to the Lotus Revolution in Egypt in 2011.

People describe this as the Red-Green Revolution.

You Can Read the Document Here:

Military doc by MaurA on Scribd

Related















