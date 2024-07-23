Biden’s Cured But Won’t Meet with Netanyahu

Joe Biden’s doctor gave him full clearance. BidenHe’s chipper, as always, and COVID-free. Biden will address the nation on Wednesday.

He still won’t meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu, and is sending Kamala to meet with him. However, she will not attend Netanyahu’s congressional address.

Netanyahu has been a good ally.

It appears that this administration does not support Israel but does support Hamas. That’s how it looks to me.

Another reassuring letter from President Biden’s doctor. I’m glad he’s doing better. pic.twitter.com/o94elbNxoi — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 22, 2024

Meanwhile, dingbat Kamala is vetting vice presidential picks.

The Harris campaign sent vetting materials to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

She ignored Andy Beshear, who isn’t moderate but is the most moderate of that batch. He was agreeable to becoming VP.