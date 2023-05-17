Miller Lite Apologizes for Their Bikini-Clad Women Ads – On to He-Women

Miller Lite has followed Bud Light down the fertilizer trail of bad apologies and bad ads. They apologize for all their past ads, and they want you to send them to them so they can shred them. To quote Miller Lite, it’s out with the old sht and in with the new sht.

With all the he-women brewers, they feel it’s now time to apologize and move on.

No more women in bikinis wrestling in vats of Miller Lite.

No more ‘find the Miller Lite’ ads in a sea of bathing beauties.

Now you have a mildly attractive he-woman shredding the old ads. In with the new!

So, guys, do you buy their apology and will you gladly move on to the good sht now that you see women properly? What do you think? Will it make you buy more Miller Lite?

Watch, it’s funny:

