WANTED: People Willing to Fight For Our American Way of Life

“When the people fear their government, there is tyranny. When the government fears the people, there is liberty.” — Thomas Jefferson



And so, I ask — is this the America our fighting men and women have fought and died for?



We the people own this government – not the entrenched whore mongers in Washington and our state houses. That’s how our Constitution was written and ordained.



The bastards in our government who squander our hard earned tax dollars believe they have a right to our labor and our sweat. They do not. Our sacred Constitution says our politicians govern with the consent of the people – and can do nothing without our consent. Do we have to go to Washington and rip those bastards off their podiums to make them understand?



“Power without responsibility – the prerogative of the harlot throughout the ages.” — Rudyard Kipling.



CORRUPTION EXPOSED



President Trump exposed the corruption in the Department of Education, The Department of the Interior, the Department of Labor, the Bureau of Land Management, in the military, the EPA, the FBI and CIA, and in the FISA Courts, among others. And for that he paid a dear price. The establishment is merciless. After they stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump, they are now trying to put him in a prison cell so he can never get a second term as president. But they are in charge, and they put the awesome fear of the government in the heart of every citizen. And that’s the purpose of putting Donald Trump in prison.



Is this the America our fighting men and women have fought and died for?



“The world is a dangerous place to live; not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don’t do anything about it.” — Albert Einstein



Do you remember when Donald Trump was president and every hostile country was afraid to piss off America. Not the Chinese government, however, with their slave labor camps and Wuhan Covid Labs. General Mark Millie, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told the Chinese they had nothing to fear from President Trump – that Millie would call them first to tell them what President Trump was planning. Millie ran the military in direct conflict with President Trump’s wishes. Trump was Commander-in-Chief, a civilian elected by the American people, yet Millie undermined Trump’s peace agreement with the Taliban, there are documents that show Millie would or should remove Trump forcefully from office if he had to, that he would put a steel barrier of U.S. troops to keep the mass of American people from access to the nation’s capital. He tried to intervene in Trump’s appointment of a CIA director. And of course, there’s more. So why was Millie not court marshalled as a traitor?



It is our government – not theirs. So, why do we allow our own government to violate us? Where are our state militias? Where are our armed citizens who aren’t afraid to take arms against a corrupt government?



The EPA – our own EPA, that answers to no one — won’t allow us to be energy independent, to drill for our own oil and build pipelines to send our oil and gas to our own refineries. President Trump changed all that, but now Trump is gone. Instead we have Joe Biden, and now we have to make deals and go begging to slimy Arabs in the Middle East who have evil intentions and hidden agendas as they begrudge us every barrel of their oil.



Is this the America our fighting men and women have fought and died for?



FIGHTING FOR OUR CHILDREN



That pretender to the presidency, Joe Biden, tells us our children belong to America – they are his children to teach and indoctrinate. Of course, they are not his children, they are ours! Local school boards tell us they know how and what to teach our children, and that parents have no say in the Godless doctrines our children are forced to learn. We are told what cars we should drive, whether we can own gas stoves or electric stoves, what light bulbs to buy, what words are good words to say and to think.



We are told we must get vaccinated by a questionable serum that’s so unstable, and at times deadly, that the government has had to change the definition of the word vaccine. Yet we lose our employment if we do not comply. We cannot board airline flights if we do not comply. We turn over all authority for our healthcare policies to the corrupt World Health Organization, and the equally corrupt Center for Disease Control, and Anthony Fauci. Yet, this is our America – not theirs!!!



WE ARE CITIZENS, NOT SUBJECTS!!!



Congress creates huge agencies unresponsive to the people. Like the Environmental Protection Agency. Congress sits back and lets the EPA run our lives. Our Congressman have abdicated their roles and allow tyrants and phonies — weirdos in high heel shoes and bright red lipstick and eye shadow while barely hiding their raging penis between their legs to mandate regulations that force a way of life on we, the people, who feel helpless and violated. You petition your congressman and he will maybe form a committee or hold a hearing that everyone knows will go nowhere, and nothing is changed.



The EPA is our Master. One of many Masters. Like the bought and paid for prosecutors and corrupt judges – even our esteemed United States Supreme Court did nothing while the crooked Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election. And the innocent people who went to Washington on January 6 to protest the travesty of a stolen election are languishing for years in obscure prison cells in the dark cruelty of solitary confinement.



Is this the America our fighting men and women have fought and died for?



Thanks to General Millie and his ilk we now have a feminized military with transgender freaks high in the ranks. And so, hell no, this is not the America our fighting men and women have fought and died for.



WHERE ARE THE PEOPLE WILLING TO FIGHT FOR OUR AMERICAN WAY OF LIFE?



So, where, I ask, are our militias? Where are our armed citizens who aren’t afraid to take arms against a corrupt government? “God always strives together with those who strive.” — Aeschylus



But we are afraid. We are very much afraid. We have lost our faith in God. We have lost our faith in ourselves. We have lost our virtue.



“While the people are virtuous they cannot be subdued; but once they lose their virtue, they will be ready to surrender their liberties to the first external or internal invader.” — Samuel Adams







Image: encirclephotos.com

Related