TMZ Found Jamie Foxx – He’s Not Playing Pickleball

Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for over a month with a mystery illness, but according to his family, he’s been out of the hospital for weeks, playing pickleball. His daughter Corinne Fox posted the update below to her Instagram.

Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!

That wasn’t true, although they could have pickleball as part of the rehab. The mystery illness appears to be a stroke. Hopefully, the shot didn’t do it.

TMZ tracked Foxx down to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab where he continues to receive medical treatment for his ‘mystery’ medical complication last month. It’s unclear when he left Atlanta for the treatment facility in Chicago. TMZ reports he arrived at the Chicago facility sometime in late April – after initial treatment in the Atlanta hospital.

The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is a leading and prominent physical medicine and rehabilitation center. They specialize in “Providing exceptional care for more stroke, spinal cord injury, and traumatic brain injury patients than anywhere else in the USA.”

We hope he recovers fully and doesn’t get any more mRNAs – just in case.

