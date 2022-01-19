Milley Plans to Have Nonbinary They/Thems Serve Openly in the Military

Incompetent fool General Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, wants people who are confused about what gender they are to serve in our military openly.

The Defense Department has quietly begun looking into how it can allow troops whose gender identity is nonbinary to serve openly in the military, three advocates familiar with the situation told Military.com.

The Pentagon has asked the Institute for Defense Analyses, or IDA, which operates federally funded research centers, to study the issue, said the advocates, one of whom requested anonymity to disclose a sensitive topic.

Someone who is nonbinary identifies as neither male nor female, often using “they” and “them” as their pronouns and marking their gender as “X” on forms that have that option.

The LGBT mafia is at work, destroying the country and the military.

This is insane. This is a force we’re putting together to deal with the Russians and the Chinese?

