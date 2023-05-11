Millions of Future Democrats Are Flooding the Border

Joe Biden and his team are behind illegal immigration, and the people they allow in will never leave. As America First Legal found, ICE can’t even remove dangerous illegal aliens without permission. Millions are coming into the country and they will never leave.

Currently, the borders are under siege, and the administration is assisting Mexico in organizing its entrance. Except for the Texas governor, there is no resistance on the American side other than helping them come into the country.

According to a report from the Center for Immigration Studies, President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security has been coordinating with Mexican immigration officers to facilitate group swims across the border using an encrypted WhatsApp channel.

Mexican immigration officers explained to the Center for Immigration Studies that in late April, DHS initiated a “controlled-flow” system with Mexican officials.

NineNews Nancy, formerly with NBC, tweeted a clip from Tucker Carlson noting, “Well over 6.5 million illegals” have come into the country. “Millions MORE in coming now. Showing up globally w/UN & US cash cards. Secretly moving them to the interior of the United States. We won’t recover. It’s NOT a mistake — it’s a PLAN Impeachable under Article lV Section 4″

All being orchestrated to destroy America. Most Americans do not realize that near 7 MILLION have already come in, illegally, since Biden took office. I’m old enuf to remember these illegals, on their journey to our border, were given Biden T-shirts. Coming here with $1250 cash… pic.twitter.com/5gXQEtIX42 — NEWSNANCY (@NineNewsNancy) May 11, 2023

NEW: Stunning footage from our drone team shows an enormous amount of clothing & trash dumped by migrants at the edge of the river after they cross illegally into Brownsville in this spot. Mixed in, you will find IDs/paperwork from around the world, & Mexican humanitarian visas. pic.twitter.com/UnEwPK62Ni — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 11, 2023

How long before DHS Secretary Mayorkas sues Texas for protecting the United States borders?

Texas continuing to take a much more direct approach these last couple of days – blocking migrants at the river’s edge after they cross into Brownsville illegally. The migrants continue to appear to be perplexed as to why they aren’t just being let in without any resistance. https://t.co/KMvEcssfaK — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 11, 2023

Looks like a looong Mexican standoff between Texas and the Biden DHS, which has been orchestrating immigrant swims in for two weeks now, according to exclusive @CIS_org reporting pic.twitter.com/yEDlNfj3jc — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 11, 2023

Quite literally a Mexican standoff here in Matamoros looking across at Brownsville. ⁦@GregAbbott_TX⁩ national guard and DPS will not let them pass. pic.twitter.com/TzoIQQka7A — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 11, 2023

Border Patrol told a reporter with Frontlines, Drew Hernandez, that about 90% of the illegals will receive “NTA'” – Notice to Appear – for a later date, and less than 10% will show up.

ICE cannot remove dangerous criminal aliens without permission from government bureaucrats. They sometimes have quite a wait to simply do their job.

So far, ICE has produced data on 24,000 illegal aliens against whom an enforcement action was approved.

At a time when the Biden Administration and radical left would have you believe that all illegal aliens are legitimate asylum seekers in search of a better life, the data tell a vastly different story and show that illegal immigration is not a victimless crime.

ICE data so far:

The words “homicide” or “murder” appear 1,770 times combined.

The word “sexual” appears over 4,620 times.

The word “minor” appears over 1,800 times, and “child” another 3,463.

The word “rape” appears over 1,000 times.

The phrase “controlled substance” appears over 1,850 times.

The word “DUI” appears over 1,500 times.

The word “drug” appears nearly 7,900 times, and narcotic another 600.

The word “fraud” appears over 1,200 times.

The word “trafficking” appears 1,670 times.

The word “assault” appears 8,890 times.

The word “Robbery” appears 2,250 times.

The words “gang” or “cartel” appear 700 times combined.

The word “Restitution” appears 66 times. For the 35 individuals for whom an ICE officer listed the amount of restitution owed, they owe a collective $100 million for offenses that include tax fraud, health care fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and other criminal acts. Eighteen aliens have court-ordered restitution exceeding $1 million each, including two who owe over $10 million each. One alien, convicted of defrauding the United States Government of over $56 million, single-handedly owes $28 million in restitution for health care fraud.

Related