Law Professor Escorted Off Campus by Armed Police Over DEI

Without any reason other than lack of “collegiality,” a law professor with a history of excellent reviews and educational successes was taken out of his classroom in front of students. Professor Gaber was then removed from the school grounds by armed police.
Scott Gaber, a Professor at Ohio Northern University, penned an article for the Wall Street Journal, explaining that he was banished for lack of “collegiality.” Beyond that, he doesn’t know why. This is insanity or something worse.
He writes:
Around 1 p.m. on Friday, April 14, Ohio Northern University campus security officers entered my classroom with my students present and escorted me to the dean’s office. Armed town police followed me down the hall. My students appeared shocked and frightened. I know I was. I was immediately barred from teaching, banished from campus, and told that if I didn’t sign a separation agreement and release of claims by April 21, ONU would commence dismissal proceedings against me. The grounds: “Collegiality.” The specifics: None.
Professor Gaber made an educated guess why he is being treated like this – it’s DEI. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is now destroying university education throughout the country.
As vice chairman of the University Council, Mr. Gaber objected to the aggressive infusion of DEI, diversity, equity, and inclusion into the school in admissions and employment.
The same week I was led out of my classroom by police and campus security, I published an op-ed defending Justice Clarence Thomas’s right to have friends—even rich ones. The week before that, I gave a TV interview in which I criticized DEI programs that discriminate against white men in the name of “racial and social justice” and for being indifferent to the type of diversity higher education should value most: viewpoint diversity. The week prior, I published op-eds in a national newspaper and an Ohio one making the same points.
No matter what people think of Donald Trump, one thing he said needs to be considered. He says we are becoming a communist nation under this administration. We can see the influence of Marxism everywhere in government, education, and the justice system. Stalinesque injustice is a growing cancer.
Collegiality is the relationship between colleagues. A colleague is a fellow member of the same profession.
Colleagues are those explicitly united in a common purpose and respect each other’s abilities to work toward that purpose. A colleague is an associate in a profession or in a civil or ecclesiastical office. In a narrower sense, members of the faculty of a university or college are each other’s colleagues.
Sociologists of organizations use the word ‘collegiality’ in a technical sense, to create a contrast with the concept of bureaucracy.
Classical authors such as Max Weber consider collegiality as an organizational device used by autocrats to prevent experts and professionals from challenging monocratic and sometimes arbitrary powers. More recently, authors such as Eliot Freidson (USA), Malcolm Waters (Australia), and Emmanuel Lazega (France) have said that collegiality can now be understood as a full-fledged organizational form.
Based on that definition; it’s difficult NOT to conclude that some of Professor Gaber’s opinions, discussions and/or comments did not set well with his peers!
America’s problems are all rooted in the Academic Community. The Academic Community seems to embrace all that is un-American. It’s time to defund them too; no more Government backed loans. Make Universities back their Worthless Degrees.