AFL Reveals a DHS Campaign to Surveil and Censor Speech

America First Legal (AFL) has uncovered a vast, coordinated campaign to surveil and censor American speech. They filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security cyber security division that is responsible.

In a series of tweets, AFL President Stephen Miller reveals he has documents proving the vast left-wing conspiracy, which is banned under US law.

SURVEIL AND CENSOR

They learned from the Missouri and Louisiana deposition, that Brian Scully was in charge of censoring election “misinformation” in CISA’s Countering Foreign Interference Task Force during the 2020 election cycle.

On November 5th, 2020, two days after Election Day, an external sender sent Brian Scully an e-mail asking if he had seen or heard of any debunks of the Project Veritas videos. Scully asked the sender to clarify which Project Veritas video they referred to. The reply was it “doesn’t look like a debunk exists yet.”

The sender and their organization are redacted, but they are clearly outside of the DHS domain and likely outside of the United States government.

THEY CENSOR THOUGHT VIOLATIONS

Even more concerning is CISA’s efforts to “pre-bunk” information, an Orwellian term for stopping disfavored ideas before they spread.

Whoever received it, found it useful for speech suppression shared it with their teams. According to the documents, Scully and his team “were communicating with non-governmental parties about their government-related work on the auto-deleting messaging app Signal.”

Why were they communicating out of compliance with the Federal Records Act? What were they hiding?

On Election Day 2020, Brian Scully appears to email Yoel Roth from Twitter, confirming the existence of outside communications, saying, “We’re going to email only. We’ll only report critical items from outside email chains. We’ll continue to monitor the chat though.”

The documents include many examples of the cozy relationship between private industry, government, and tech companies in which everyone agrees CISA can ask Twitter to have speech removed and censored.

It is illegal for the government to censor a statement, whether it’s true or false. Unelected bureaucrats or political leadership have no right to determine what is true and what the American people are allowed to see.

