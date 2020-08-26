Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBC playoff games to protest Blake shooting

Three playoff games were postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court. Players are “distraught” over the shooting of Jacob Blake by the police. This is getting ridiculous. If they don’t get what they want, they won’t play? They should be made to forfeit.

The team refused to take the court before Game 5 of a first-round playoff series against the Magic.

The Milwaukee Bucks staged a boycott of their NBA playoffs game on Wednesday in response to the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wis., following days of renewed conversations among players about whether they should play amid the ongoing debate about social injustice in the U.S., according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Bucks stayed in the locker room.

THEY’RE DISTRAUGHT AND FRUSTRATED

The decision from the Bucks not to play came as the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors were discussing a similar boycott of their playoff game on Thursday night.

The players are apparently “visibly distraught and frustrated by feelings of helplessness” after the shooting of Mr. Blake. They sound crazy, but we can thank the media for much of this crazy-making.

They don’t have any facts. Why don’t they wait for the investigation to unfold and justice to ensue?

It was not immediately clear how the NBA would respond or whether two games later Wednesday would continue as scheduled.

“Some things are bigger than basketball,” Bucks executive Alexander Lasry wrote on Twitter. “Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players.”

Who are they to demand an arrest of two police officers without any due process? The Democrat Party does not believe in due process and they will extinguish it if they can. They already are.

The Bucks issued a searing statement in support of Brown, criticizing the alleged police misconduct and calling for greater accountability for their actions. “The abuse and intimidation that Sterling experienced at the hands of Milwaukee Police was shameful and inexcusable,” the team said then

It’s possible it was police brutality and it’s also possible it was warranted. Was Mr. Blake reaching for a gun? Did they think he was?

These Chinese Communist Maoist supporters need to play ball.