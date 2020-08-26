BLM harasses diners, demand they raise a clenched fist in support

Harassing, disgusting behavior is now acceptable as long as it’s for JUSTICE. Black Lives Matter Marxists with bullhorns and a lot of brass marched around D.C. threatening and bullying people as they ate.

This is so unacceptable. It’s anarchy.

Marxist BLM won’t leave people alone until they believe as they do.

This took place in D.C.

JIM JONES WOULD BE PROUD

A Black Lives Matter rally, which began about 6:30 p.m. Monday at Columbia Heights Civic Plaza on 14th Street NW, drew several hundred people. They engaged in a call-and-response as protest organizers with bullhorns told how Kenosha, Wis., police had shot and critically injured Jacob Blake.

Protesters wound their way up 14th Street, chanting, “No Justice, No Peace,” and, “Fire, fire, gentrifier — Black people used to live here.”

Near Quincy Street, the crowd gathered outside restaurants, alternately accusing diners of enjoying “White privilege” and encouraging them to show support. At one table, a young man who objected to the intrusion tried to explain that he worked for a nonprofit organization committed to addressing mental health care for Black people and other underserved populations. Protesters crowded in further around the table, shining video lights in the diners’ eyes and exchanging angry words, The Washington Post reported. Protesters harassed a woman, Lauren B. Victor, demanding she raise a fist in solidarity. She refused, even after her dining companion complied. “I felt like I was under attack,” Victor, 49, an urban planner and photographer who lives in the District, said in an interview afterward. ALL FOR JACOB BLAKE

The police did shoot Blake for an unknown reason in front of his children in his car. But where is Jacob Blake’s responsibility for violating a court order, stealing a woman’s keys, and resisting arrest while his children are in the car???

We need to know why Blake reached into the car.

Watch:

1) In a scene that played out several times Monday, a Black Lives Matter protest that began in Columbia Heights confronted White diners outside D.C. restaurants, chanting “White silence is violence!” and demanding White diners show their solidarity. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/fJbPM76vb0 — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

3) Modiano, who had been yelling at Victor and moments later identified himself as a citizen journalist who writes for @Deadspin, told Victor he couldn’t understand why she was the only diner in the area who wouldn’t comply. “What was in you, you couldn’t do this?” — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

5) “In the moment, it didn’t feel right,” Victor said, adding that she also could understand their anger. “I wasn’t actually frightened. I didn’t think they’d do anything to me,” she said. “I’m very much with them. I’ve been marching with them for weeks and weeks and weeks.” — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

6) Given many comments regarding protesters’ races, it’s worth noting that a young Black woman leading the protest Monday asked White protesters to step forward, as seen here. This direction was given more than once. pic.twitter.com/NEj7z7hdLj — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

“They shot him in front of his children!”#DCProtests stop by restaurants in white spaces to read facts on Jacob Blake #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/crPM1yESa0 — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) August 25, 2020