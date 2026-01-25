Minneapolis Insurrection!

The man DHS shot and killed earlier today came at the agents with his gun drawn. He resisted his arrest and would not give up his gun.

Mayor Frey gave a speech demanding an end to the ICE operation and the arrest of criminal aliens. He is turning the tables on DHS, putting the blame on them.

Reportedly, Alex Pretti’s parents begged him not to ‘engage’ with federal officers, but he was insistent. Now classified as a domestic terrorist, Pretti brought a military-style pistol with optics and between 30 and 51 rounds.

The firearm matters—and the media is hiding it. At the Minneapolis Border Patrol shooting, the suspect was armed with a SIG Sauer P320 AXG Combat, a high-capacity 9mm pistol with a threaded barrel, extended 20–21 round magazine, and a SIG Romeo optic—a setup costing… pic.twitter.com/NECAGsjlbz — Andrew Branca Show (@TheBrancaShow) January 24, 2026

The radicals are well-funded.

J6 was a riot, this is an insurrection.

James O’Keefe was threatened, and he felt they barely got out alive. They gave the O’Keefe team one hour to leave, or they would be “dead.” He said it is worse than he could ever imagine. He had a Marine with him who said it was worse than anything he could have imagined.

Watch:

Read the message we received: pic.twitter.com/AAHkYzbMTz — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 24, 2026

The far left is organized. People in shiny vests are telling people where they are allowed to go. They are using walkie-talkies and are working in scheduled shifts.

🚨 BREAKING: Leftists have SEIZED CONTROL of the streets in Minneapolis; people in “shiny vests” are dictating who can go where “They’re pretty well organized. They’ve got walkie talkies and they replace each other!” “You have people in shiny vests controlling the streets,… pic.twitter.com/dgc6QpXCqQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 25, 2026

Radicals are guarding the street where Alex Pretti was killed earlier today after he approached DHS with a gun drawn.

Secretary Noem has asked Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey to work with them, but they continue to choose the side of murderers and radicals.

.@Sec_Noem: “The two things that we’ve asked @GovTimWalz and @MayorFrey for is that they would partner with us and before they let somebody dangerous out of their jails, that they would let us know so we can deport them out of our country. I do not know why they continue to… pic.twitter.com/tCmSKMWbD4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 24, 2026

One agent had his finger bitten by a lunatic and will lose his finger.



An autonomous zone was set up. Minneapolis is completely lawless and Walz and Frey are still not under arrest.