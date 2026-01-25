Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Minneapolis Insurrection!

Minneapolis Insurrection!

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

The man DHS shot and killed earlier today came at the agents with his gun drawn. He resisted his arrest and would not give up his gun.

Alex Petti approaches with his gun drawn.

Mayor Frey gave a speech demanding an end to the ICE operation and the arrest of criminal aliens. He is turning the tables on DHS, putting the blame on them.

Reportedly, Alex Pretti’s parents begged him not to ‘engage’ with federal officers, but he was insistent. Now classified as a domestic terrorist, Pretti brought a military-style pistol with optics and between 30 and 51 rounds.

The radicals are well-funded.

J6 was a riot, this is an insurrection.

James O’Keefe was threatened, and he felt they barely got out alive. They gave the O’Keefe team one hour to leave, or they would be “dead.” He said it is worse than he could ever imagine. He had a Marine with him who said it was worse than anything he could have imagined.

Watch:

The far left is organized. People in shiny vests are telling people where they are allowed to go. They are using walkie-talkies and are working in scheduled shifts.

Radicals are guarding the street where Alex Pretti was killed earlier today after he approached DHS with a gun drawn.

Secretary Noem has asked Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey to work with them, but they continue to choose the side of murderers and radicals.

One agent had his finger bitten by a lunatic and will lose his finger.

An autonomous zone was set up. Minneapolis is completely lawless and Walz and Frey are still not under arrest.

