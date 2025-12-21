Minneapolis Mad: Protecting Illegal Migrant Sex Offenders

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Jesus Saucedo-Portillo at Augsburg University, an Evangelical Lutheran University in Minneapolis. But it wasn’t until after campus staff and security attempted to block the operation. Saucedo-Portillo is an illegal alien criminal, once arrested for drunk driving, and a sex offender. The new hoax going around is that DHS always lies, and they are arresting your neighborhood landscapist or the friendly busboy. Some of them get caught up, but they aren’t the targets. And, according to our sheriff, some of these workers mow your lawn during the day and commit crimes at night.

DHS stated:

“Our officers told the school Administrator and campus security that ICE had a warrant for the illegal alien’s arrest. The school Administrator told ICE officers they were violating University policies. Our officers informed them that federal law supersedes any University policy and that if campus security would not stop blocking the law enforcement vehicle from exiting, they would be obstructing justice.”

“Our officers followed their training to use the minimum amount of force necessary to clear the area and successfully arrested this criminal illegal alien,” the statement added.

DHS reports a school administrator directed campus security to block the ICE vehicle. Agents were able to use minimal force to clear the area.

University officials and immigration advocates dispute DHS’s characterization. They claim campus staff were attempting to de-escalate the situation and ensure student safety. Right.

Minneapolis Madness

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted Thursday to strengthen the city’s separation ordinance, which prohibits city workers from helping to enforce federal immigration laws.

Council Member Jason Chavez said the recent influx of federal agents into Minneapolis has been “disheartening” and, in addition to targeting Somali people, has sent the Latino community into the shadows, with people afraid to go to stores or even move their cars during a snow emergency.

“The color of your skin is not a crime,” he said. “Being an immigrant is not a crime.” Council Member Aurin Chowdhury said that the city has “slipped into a complete crisis” with people being “ripped away from their communities.” The council also passed a resolution stating its position on how police officers should be disciplined if they violate the ordinance – including the possibility of suspension, demotion, and termination – and the opposition to any use of “less-lethal” weapons for crowd control.

They love to use the fake people of color ruse. It’s a hoax to keep criminal alien voters in the country. They are one of their voting blocs. Democrat politicians like Gov. Pritsker incite their militias of antifa, ill-informed residents, and illegal aliens. The overwhelming majority of people in the world are not white. We don’t hate everyone in the world. That is an absolute hoax.

So, who are they protecting now? Criminal aliens who sexually molest people.