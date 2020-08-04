Minneapolis Police warn residents to freely surrender all belongings to criminals

Minneapolis Police warned their residents in the 3rd Precinct to get ready to surrender their belongings to any future robbers and do as the criminals say for their safety. What happens if they decide to kill or rape you anyway?

According to a July 28 email provided to Alpha News MN the Minneapolis gave residents “prevention tips” to keep them alive apparently in the cases of increasing robberies and carjackings.

“Robberies and Carjacking’s [sic] have increased in our Precinct,” the email begins. “Cell phones, purses, and vehicles are being targeted. Some victims have been maced, dragged, assaulted, and some threatened with a gun. Most of these crimes have occurred north of 42nd St. E. 100 Robberies and 20 Carjackings have been reported to 3rd Precinct Police in July alone. Downtown and Southwest Minneapolis have seen an increase as well. We want those who live and work here to be safe!”

Tips include:

Do not walk alone

Be hyper-aware of your surroundings at all times – pay attention!

Carry only items you need, and carry less cash

Be prepared to give up your cell phone and purse/wallet

Have keys already in your hand as you approach your car

Despite all our efforts, robberies may still occur! Do not argue or fight with the criminal. Do as they say. Your safety is most important!

Be a good witness. When you call 911, be prepared to answer many questions. How many suspects? Age, height, complexion, hair and eye color? Scars or tattoos? Weapon – what did it look like? What direction did they leave in? Vehicle description?

The email also lists suggestions for avoiding a carjacking, such as “never leave anything of value in your car,” and “never leave your car running unattended,” since many whose cars have been stolen were dropping off food or other deliveries.

The email comes weeks after the far left Minneapolis City Council took steps to defund the city’s police department. They plan to have a social work style service in place of the police — a “transformative new model for cultivating safety.” Allegedly, that was a response to George Floyd’s death at the knee of a police officer.

The 3rd Precinct is becoming a hellhole. It is the location of the precinct that was burned out by rioters the council calls ‘peaceful protests.’

The Sentinel suggests it’s time to arm up.

Minneapolis is about to turn into the rape capital of the world. https://t.co/aHLqHGyYyY pic.twitter.com/JiY2Bp5oob — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 2, 2020