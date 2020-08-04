“Victim” of NYPD Chokehold Has Now Been Arrested Twice

Ricky Bellevue, whose June arrest went viral and prompted charges against a police officer for using an illegal chokehold on him, has been arrested for the second time since that incident.

Rick has been charged with robbery, menacing, possession of marijuana, and possession of a stolen credit card for allegedly snatching a 14-year-old girl’s backpack on an A train near the Beach 44th Street station in Queens on Thursday.

Bellevue first asked the teen for money but became very angry when she refused. He allegedly said, “I will stab you.”

Police picked him up on Third Avenue in the Bronx and took him into custody.

Ricky first made headlines when NYPD Officer David Afanado was seen, in a 29-second clip, with his arm around Bellevue’s neck, while cops were trying to handcuff him. Afanado was quickly suspended and later arrested and charged with using a chokehold.

Bellevue has also been arrested on July 7th and charged with slashing a man’s face with a box cutter while making anti-gay comments. Police said Bellevue and the 27-year-old victim fought over the man’s handbag.

Wonder if he was released without bail back then, if he’s been released without bail this time, or if Ricky Bellevue’s tried resisting arrest on either of these last two beefs.