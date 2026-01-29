Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Minnesota Man Tries to Break Luigi Mangione Out of Prison

Minnesota Man Tries to Break Luigi Mangione Out of Prison

M Dowling
A Minnesota man named Mark Anderson, 36, has been arrested. On Thursday, Anderson reportedly tried to break Luigi Mangione out of jail in Brooklyn, New York.

He impersonated an FBI agent to break Luigi out.

Mangione has been kept at the detention center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial. He is charged with the murder of Brian Thompson, the former CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

Luigi is allegedly on video murdering Mr. Thompson in cold blood. The reason for the crime is that Thompson was the CEO of United Healthcare, and Luigi has a back problem. Mangione has a large fan base. That’s apparently who some Americans are now – fans of alleged murderers.

ABC News:

When Bureau of Prisons personnel asked to see Anderson’s credentials, federal prosecutors said he showed them a Minnesota driver’s license and “threw at the BOP officers numerous documents.”

Anderson said he had weapons in his bag, and inside the bag was a barbecue fork and a pizza cutter, according to the criminal complaint.

Anderson is expected to appear in court later on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mangione is due in court on Friday; the judge overseeing his federal case may decide if the death penalty will remain a sentencing option if he’s convicted. 

Mangione’s trial starts on July 1.

And Walz’s Minnesota is all screwed up.

MicahStone
MicahStone
31 minutes ago

“Minnesota Man Tries to Break Luigi Mangione Out of Prison”— APPARENTLY, THE PRISON PERSONNEL WERE ABLE TO RECOGNIZE THE THE FLAG HE CARRIED AND HIS UNIFORM AS NOT BEING STANDARD FBI ISSUE.
(CLICK ON GRAPHIC FOR FULL SIZE)

SOMALIA-INVADING-ARMY
1
Reply
