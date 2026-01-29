A Minnesota man named Mark Anderson, 36, has been arrested. On Thursday, Anderson reportedly tried to break Luigi Mangione out of jail in Brooklyn, New York.

He impersonated an FBI agent to break Luigi out.

Mangione has been kept at the detention center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial. He is charged with the murder of Brian Thompson, the former CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

Luigi is allegedly on video murdering Mr. Thompson in cold blood. The reason for the crime is that Thompson was the CEO of United Healthcare, and Luigi has a back problem. Mangione has a large fan base. That’s apparently who some Americans are now – fans of alleged murderers.

When Bureau of Prisons personnel asked to see Anderson’s credentials, federal prosecutors said he showed them a Minnesota driver’s license and “threw at the BOP officers numerous documents.”

Anderson said he had weapons in his bag, and inside the bag was a barbecue fork and a pizza cutter, according to the criminal complaint.

Anderson is expected to appear in court later on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mangione is due in court on Friday; the judge overseeing his federal case may decide if the death penalty will remain a sentencing option if he’s convicted.

Mangione’s trial starts on July 1.

