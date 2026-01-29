The Homan DHS Deal for Minnesota

Democrats have blocked the Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill. However, there is a deal to pass five of the six remaining appropriation bills out of 12 and fund DHS for a month while they debate DHS funding and the Minnesota drawdown.

Democrats want outrageous concessions on Minnesota and ICE/Border Patrol actions, but there are some that the GOP won’t accept.

Tom Homan is now in charge instead of Kristi Noem, and the two sides have battled over the approach to deportations. Homan doesn’t believe in the raids or round-ups due to the constitutional right to travel.

RINOs are going to negotiate with Democrats. However, Republicans won’t go along with unmasking the agents or requiring a judicial warrant before arrests.

Tom Homan announced a drawdown of federal immigration agents in Minnesota, but there’s one condition. He wants greater cooperation from Minneapolis with the Department of Homeland Security on illegal aliens.

Homan said he would draw down agents in Minnesota if he got some cooperation. Border Czar Homan plans to track down gang members and other criminals.

On the 15th, he wanted the president to invoke the Insurrection Act. Things have changed since the deaths of two trained radicals.

Democrats agreed turn criminal aliens and turn them over to ICE. He said he had a very good conversation with Keith Ellison, who said jails can honor ICE detainers. He explained that there will be zero tolerance for obstructing officers.

Tom Homan has over forty years of experience.