Home Home Sen. Mark Warner Is Very Worried About Tulsi Gabbard

Sen. Mark Warner Is Very Worried About Tulsi Gabbard

By
M Dowling
-
0
26
Screenshot from clip

Senator Mark Warner, the vice-chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI), is also a member of the intelligence oversight group called the “Gang of Eight.” In that role, he has worked to remove President Trump from office.

The senator attacked Tulsi Gabbard this week for showing up at an FBI raid to seize election documents, saying it’s not her job. He is accusing her of compromising the elections in general with a false narrative about the 2020 election.

The Conservative Treehouse Report

Since 2017, Senator Warner has been part of the legislative branch’s efforts to remove President Trump from office.

Warner spread a fraudulent narrative after President Trump took office.  On March 17, 2017, shortly after 4:00 pm, Senator Mark Warner entered the Senate SCIF with SSCI Security Director James Wolfe to review the Title-1 search warrant used against U.S. citizen Carter Page.  The ‘read and return’ documents were delivered by FBI special agent Brian Dugan.  James Wolfe took 82 pictures of the FISA application (one picture per page) and then sent them to Buzzfeed journalist Ali Watkins. 

In mid-March 2017, Senator Mark Warner was trying to support the appointment of a special counsel to target President Trump; his directed leak was to support that objective.  Three days later, on March 20, 2017, FBI Director James Comey appeared before Congress and admitted the FBI was investigating Donald Trump. Senator Warner then used his position as SSCI vice-chair to advance the DC legislative efforts against President Trump.

Now, he’s worried about Tulsi Gabbard’s involvement as the Director of National Intelligence.

Is this why she was at the raid?

Gabbard released documents showing the Obama administration made it look like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin conspired to steal the election:

Democrats sound panicky.

