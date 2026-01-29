Sen. Mark Warner Is Very Worried About Tulsi Gabbard

Senator Mark Warner, the vice-chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI), is also a member of the intelligence oversight group called the “Gang of Eight.” In that role, he has worked to remove President Trump from office.

The senator attacked Tulsi Gabbard this week for showing up at an FBI raid to seize election documents, saying it’s not her job. He is accusing her of compromising the elections in general with a false narrative about the 2020 election.

The Conservative Treehouse Report

Since 2017, Senator Warner has been part of the legislative branch’s efforts to remove President Trump from office.

Warner spread a fraudulent narrative after President Trump took office. On March 17, 2017, shortly after 4:00 pm, Senator Mark Warner entered the Senate SCIF with SSCI Security Director James Wolfe to review the Title-1 search warrant used against U.S. citizen Carter Page. The ‘read and return’ documents were delivered by FBI special agent Brian Dugan. James Wolfe took 82 pictures of the FISA application (one picture per page) and then sent them to Buzzfeed journalist Ali Watkins.

In mid-March 2017, Senator Mark Warner was trying to support the appointment of a special counsel to target President Trump; his directed leak was to support that objective. Three days later, on March 20, 2017, FBI Director James Comey appeared before Congress and admitted the FBI was investigating Donald Trump. Senator Warner then used his position as SSCI vice-chair to advance the DC legislative efforts against President Trump.

Now, he’s worried about Tulsi Gabbard’s involvement as the Director of National Intelligence.

Why did Tulsi Gabbard take part in a raid on an elections office? We need to step up to protect our elections from this administration’s meddling. pic.twitter.com/6mHOgd4jKf — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 29, 2026

Is this why she was at the raid?

Here’s a major reason why the FBI and DNA Tulsi Gabbard just raided Fulton County, and it is mind-blowing. Check out the duplicate ballots that were scanned in Georgia. They weren’t even hiding it. pic.twitter.com/gpz6WLFEu9 — Tara Servatius (@TaraServatius) January 29, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: DNI Tulsi Gabbard just got SPOTTED at the Fulton County, GA election site where the FBI raided today, seizing ballots, pulling computers, digging into 2020 fraud claims! AP photo shows her on scene, phone in hand, overseeing the operation with FBI brass. This is… pic.twitter.com/HQucKgdaQw — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 29, 2026

Gabbard released documents showing the Obama administration made it look like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin conspired to steal the election:

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has just released HUNDREDS OF BOMBSHELL RUSSIAGATE DOCUMENTS proving that Barack Obama personally ordered CIA agents to manufacture false intelligence on President Trump and was actively “working with the enemy” to… pic.twitter.com/UPR8l1m8D7 — War Correspondent (@warDaniel47) January 29, 2026

Democrats sound panicky.