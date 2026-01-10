Tucker Slams MAGA for Insensitivity Over Ms. Good’s Death

Tucker Carlson attacked his fellow conservatives for using the tragedy of Renee Good “to score political points.” He also slammed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for “behaving like children” by ordering ICE to “get the **** out” of the city.

“But it should be secondary to the tragedy of Renee Nicole Good losing her life,” Carlson wrote Thursday in his subscriber-based newsletter.

“The 37-year-old was an American citizen and reportedly the mother of a kindergarten-aged child. Did we disagree with her views on immigration? Probably,” he continued. “But that shouldn’t matter. Her death is a tragedy, regardless of her partisan affiliations, ideological beliefs, or who pulled the trigger. A woman got shot in the face. How come so few conservatives are viewing this story through a human lens?”

The IDF Desensitized Americans?

Carlson argued Thursday that violence around the world is “desensitizing Americans to violence at home,” adding that as Trump supporters and critics debate the recent U.S. military operation in Venezuela, few have focused on the death toll of at least 75 people.

Somehow, he ended up tying it to Israel. Most people aren’t obsessed with Israel.

Carlson says Americans have grown far too accustomed to “tales of the IDF’s U.S.-backed barbarities” in Gaza, where the Israel Defense Force has continued killing Palestinians amid a phased ceasefire, all with taxpayer-funded military aid from the U.S.

“If the United States were in a better place, everyone, regardless of their politics, would pause when something like the Minneapolis shooting happens and at least recognize the human tragedy,” wrote Carlson. “But that doesn’t happen because, compared to the countless overseas killings our government routinely brings about, Good’s death doesn’t seem like such a big deal. She’s just another headline.”

Tucker is very angry with Israel.

He also complained about the alleged 75 who died in Venezuela during the Maduro extraction, and we shouldn’t cheerlead dead Russians.

Tucker has many ever-changing opinions and judgments.

Oddly, Tucker was in the Oval Office this week. I’m very confused. Tucker is opposed to Trump’s actions in Venezuela, has been ripping President Trump for it, but now he’s discussing how to take their oil in the Oval Office?

Also, Tucker knows nothing.

He thinks the US declared war on Germany in 1939 after it invaded Poland. Not knowing that fact is really bad. It’s basic. I’ve caught him not knowing other facts he should know. It comes as a shock to me. He has been so knowledgeable on so many topics, I thought.