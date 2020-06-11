Minnesota takes first step, sink the police union, calls for union head to resign

The first step in Minneapolis police reform is to push the union aside.

The Minneapolis Police Department will withdraw from police union contract negotiations, Chief Medaria Arradondo said Wednesday in announcing the first steps in what he said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

They’re going to find outside “experts” to advise them.

This is after the police risked their lives trying to save Minnesota from criminals and terrorists, all dubbed ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ by the media.

They plan to review critical incident protocols, use of force, and disciplinary protocols, including grievances and arbitration.

EVOLVE BEYOND THE UNION CONTRACT

He said it’s debilitating for a chief when there are grounds to terminate an officer and a third-party mechanism works to keep that person on the street.

He thinks they have to evolve beyond the union contract.” In other words, disregard it.

“I think the traditional process in terms of the union contracts are probably antiquated and not meeting the needs of all vested stakeholders,” Arradondo said. “As chief, I think now is the time to step away from that and start anew.”

The department will look for problems before there are any and they will ban chokeholds.

The chief wouldn’t say if the union president should resign, but there are calls for him to resign thanks to the media. Lt. Bob Kroll sent a letter to union members stating that officers involved in Floyd’s death were fired without due process. He referred to Floyd as a “violent criminal.” Both of those things are true but not acceptable to say.

Mayor Frey, who let his city run out of control during the Democrat riots, said, “We don’t just need a new contract with the police — we need a new compact with police, one that centers around compassion and accountability, one that recognizes that the way things have been done for decades and decades is not acceptable. We need change.”

The goal is to turn the police into social workers as opposed to enforcers. All of the Minnesota police should look for jobs in departments in other states, preferably red states.

THE UNION IS THE ELEPHANT

Frey called the police union the “elephant in the room.”

“The rhetoric that Bob Kroll has put out is detrimental not just to our city, but also to the police department,” Frey said. “For someone that complains so much about a lack of support and trust in police officers, he’s the primary — he’s one of the primary reasons for that lack of trust and support.”

Janee Harteau, the former Minneapolis chief, has called Kroll “a disgrace to the badge” and called on him to resign.

First step for Minnesota, get rid of unions and union power and protection. There are undoubtedly cases where the union exerted too much power but the officials plan to delegitimize the union.