Michelle Obama demands youth stay angry, mobilize, ‘protest’ [get out the vote for senile Joe]

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is back and she is demanding students rise up for [Marxist] social justice. After the riots we just witnessed, she demands they mobilize, ‘protest,’ and vote and assures them they “can’t get too angry.”

These protests/riots, driven by the hard left Democrats and their media are exploiting the George Floyd killing to get out the vote for senile Joe.

During a YouTube address to the graduating class of 2020, Obama immediately made it political.

The former first lady urged young people to take a multi-faceted approach in their quest for social justice, The Hill reported.

“You deserve this celebration. Congratulations. This is an important time of transition. In light of the current state of our country, I struggle to find the right words of wisdom for you today,” Obama said.

“So I am here today to talk to you, not as the former first lady but as a real-life person, a mother, a mentor, a citizen concerned about your future and the future of our country because right now, all that superficial stuff of titles and positions, all of that has been stripped away,” she continued.

MARCH! YES, YOU CAN!

She then jabbed at Trump without naming him.

“The foundation has been shaken. Not just by a pandemic that stole too many of our loved ones, upended our daily lives and sent tens of millions into unemployment but also by the rumbling of the age-old fault lines that our country was built on, the lines of race and power that are now once again so nakedly exposed for all of us to grapple with,” she said.

It’s up to you to march hand in hand with your allies, to stand peacefully with dignity and purpose on the front lines in the fight for justice.”

Does anyone believe she cares if it’s peaceful?

YOU CAN’T BE TOO ANGRY

The former First Lady told the students to never apologize for being too angry.

“Don’t ever, ever let anyone tell you that you’re too angry,” she railed as riots subside. “A lot of us are reckoning with the most basic essence of who we are [as socialists],” she said.

She told the students to essentially take their anger to the ballot box in November, another not-so-subtle dig at Trump.

“Graduates, anger is a powerful force,” Obama said. “It can be a useful force, but left on its own, it will only corrode and destroy and sow chaos on the inside and out,” she said, also suggesting that those seeking change do more than just protest, but also engage “with plans and policies, with organizing and mobilizing and voting.”

“Dr. King was angry. Sojourner Truth was angry. Lucretia Mott, César Chávez, the folks at Stonewall — they were all angry,” she said. “But those folks were also driven by compassion, by principle — by hope,” she said comparing the rioters of the past weeks.

“When anger is focused, when it’s channeled into something more, oh, that is the stuff that changes history.”

What would one of her speeches be without race-baiting to make certain no black person votes for Trump?

