Minnesotans Spoke Out in 2015 & Were Told “to Shut Up & Sit Down”

We can all relate to this next brief story about being told to obey by our party leaders. If we go against the prevailing wisdom of the party leaders, they call us names, tell us to shut up, and sit down. We become silenced for fear of being called racists, Islamophobes, and so many other names.

This is why President Trump was elected: both parties are failing us. Trump is trying to get them under control, but it’s like herding wild cats.

In 2015, when Minnesotans tried to stop this massive invasion of fraudsters, Tom Emmer basically told them to take Somalis into their communities in massive numbers, and like it. Astonishingly, he claimed they are the fastest assimilating population. And they are. They assimilate quickly into welfare and fraud.

We have since learned that about 75% are on welfare. You already heard about all the fraud.

There is a theme of obeisance and obedience to the elites that permeates both parties. One party went so far as to open the borders and got away with it.

This clip isn’t that long because it’s interesting and goes quickly:

It's a long listen but this is a recording from a 2015 townhall in St. Cloud Minnesota where Tom Emmer basically told the citizens of St. Cloud that they have to take as many Somalis as they say whether they like it or not because "America". He calls them the fastest assimilating…

Why is Tom Emmer more concerned about Somalia than the US citizens at a town hall? Can’t we give him a Chairman Emeritus plaque for Americans at Town Halls?

Stand up, Sit down, Shut Your Mouth!!!