Minnesota’s Industrial Scale Somali Fraud

The jig should be up in Minnesota for Somali fraudsters and their allies, but will it be? Kash Patel said in a case update on X that the FBI is aware of social media reports and is aggressively pursuing the Minnesota Somali fraud. However, he then used cases from 2021 and 2022 as examples. So, we will see if he is “surging” the FBI agents on this. Hopefully, that is true.

Meanwhile, the media might not care, but Americans do. Young investigative reporter Nick Shirley has found evidence of industrial-scale fraud, which you can watch below. His video has over 100 million views. People are desperate to know and see the problem dealt with.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said his department is looking into the reports of money allegedly going out to terrorists.

If we don’t denaturalize Somalis if necessary, and deport every single corrupt illegal alien Somali, and if these officials in charge while this outrageous fraud went on are not arrested, then there is no America First. There is no rule of law either.

It’s great that we can help Nigerians, and I’m not sure what we will accomplish in Venezuela; the Ukraine-Russia war is a lost cause, and we need action here.

The corruption in Minnesota is also prevalent in other states. It is well known that it’s worse in California. Some say the Democrats have long used fraud to bring in voters, and they don’t seem to care about the quality of people they bring in.

Official presentation of Somali fraud in Minnesota in November 2025. Official statistics show that 50% of the Somalians in Minnesota commit some kind of fraud, whether it be welfare, marriage, theft, or other types of fraud:

We knew about it in 2022, and the Minnesota leadership did nothing. When will Gov. Walz be arrested?

The Somalis don’t have 30,000 single mothers. They pretend they are single mothers so they receive government money:

Nick Shirley’s Somali fraud investigation:

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day.

Without providing any oversight, he kept throwing more money at the fraudsters. This is at best criminal malfeasance.

We're providing $316 million in direct funding to boost pay for child care providers all while building a stronger child care system for middle class families. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) October 20, 2023

Don’t let name calling like racist, white supremacist, or Islamophobe stop you from telling the truth!