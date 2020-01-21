Trump slams climate hysterics at Davos during his impressive speech

The United States is in the midst of an economic boom. President Trump explained during his speech at Davos. He also slammed the hysterics of climate seeking to destroy our economy.

US President @realDonaldTrump spoke at #wef20, telling the audience the United States is in the midst of an economic boom. Find out more: https://t.co/91BiDmegfv @POTUS #wef20 pic.twitter.com/4Q1jXrxDTU — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 21, 2020

President Trump in Davos: “America is thriving, America is flourishing, and yes, America is winning again like never before. Just last week the United States concluded 2 extraordinary trade deals…The 2 biggest trade deals ever made.” #KeepAmericaGreat pic.twitter.com/L7BHBNrG6Y — Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 21, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump in Davos: “We are removing road blocks to success…for every new regulation, we are removing 8 old regulations”#Davos2020 pic.twitter.com/ChLSIUFK1J — Team Trump (Text FIRST to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 21, 2020

HE SLAMMED CLIMATE ALARMISTS

President Trump slammed the climate alarmists at Davos. He said, “We will never let radical Socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country, or eradicate our liberty.”

“…But to embrace the possibilities of tomorrow, we must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse. They are the heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers. And I have them, you have them, and we all have them. And they want to see us do badly, but we don’t let that happen. They predicted an overpopulation crisis in the 1960s, mass starvation crisis in the ’70s and an end of oil in the 1990s.”

“These alarmists always demand the same thing: Absolute power to dominate, transform and control every aspect of our lives. We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country or eradicate our liberty.”

WATCH: President Trump calls climate scientists “perennial prophets of doom” at World Economic Forum in Davos. #wef20 https://t.co/YEKXBSbEeL pic.twitter.com/acmbJbs9LA — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 21, 2020

Watch the full speech here: