Trump slams climate hysterics at Davos during his impressive speech

M. Dowling
The United States is in the midst of an economic boom. President Trump explained during his speech at Davos. He also slammed the hysterics of climate seeking to destroy our economy.

HE SLAMMED CLIMATE ALARMISTS

President Trump slammed the climate alarmists at Davos. He said, “We will never let radical Socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country, or eradicate our liberty.”

“…But to embrace the possibilities of tomorrow, we must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse. They are the heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers. And I have them, you have them, and we all have them. And they want to see us do badly, but we don’t let that happen. They predicted an overpopulation crisis in the 1960s, mass starvation crisis in the ’70s and an end of oil in the 1990s.”

“These alarmists always demand the same thing: Absolute power to dominate, transform and control every aspect of our lives. We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country or eradicate our liberty.”

Watch the full speech here:

