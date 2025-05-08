Misfits and Radicals Take Over Columbia University’s Library

Except for the new additions of radical Islamists, these are basically the same people who engaged in every violent rally over the past thirteen years, beginning with Trayvon Martin in 2012. It’s the same organizers, funders, and motivations, just with some new recruits.

Hopefully, they won’t damage the beautiful library at Columbia.

Anti-Israel, pro-Palestine protesters have taken over Columbia University’s library. All of these people, if they are students, should be immediately expelled: pic.twitter.com/IsJuZi4JTQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 7, 2025

These people need to be arrested, expelled or deported, whichever is appropriate.

Masked pro-Hamas/pro-Palestine protesters who took over Columbia's library aren't being allowed to leave without providing ID. It's past time these domestic terrorists faced accountability.pic.twitter.com/38z50vgOeN — Leftism (@LeftismForU) May 7, 2025

Insanity at Columbia University as police arrest pro-Palestine jihadists who violently stormed and occupied the Butler Library. Police have barricaded the doors and are not letting people out who don’t show student ID. Lots of screaming and shoving.pic.twitter.com/4OJhy495SY — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 7, 2025

Maybe some of these universities are tired of the damage to their property and reputations. They now have Donald Trump incentivizing them.

The protestors at the University of Washington two days ago caused $1 million in damage and shut down the newly opened engineering building. This is not free speech. About 30 of the protestors were arrested and charged.

The radicals at the University of Washington are calling for death to police. This isn’t a protest, and we’re letting communists and fascists destroy our finest universities. Don’t people see it yet?

BREAKING: Pro-Palestinians at the University of Washington have taken over a building. The extremists chant: “Death to the police! Every police death is a victory for the resistance!” This is 21st century America as a result of pro-Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/oggVuGUvGA — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 6, 2025

This isn’t about Palestine. It’s about terror.

HOLY CRAP Pro PALESTINE activists have completely taken over the office of Liberal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly WOW @l3v1at4an pic.twitter.com/DEjFgDqvg6 — Melissa (@MelissaLMRogers) April 11, 2025

“Not pro-Hamas, just pro-Palestine.” That’s what CNN and MSNBC keep telling you. That’s funny because TODAY, Columbia’s “pro-Palestine” mob handed out: → Guides honoring dead terrorists

→ Calls for a “Next Intifada”

→ Praises for “physical resistance” (aka terrorism) They… pic.twitter.com/ry5O7uotkS — Jews Fight Back (@JewsFightBack) May 7, 2025

Look who is in charge:

BREAKING: Sam Sueoka, a King County Public Defender, was reportedly one of the individuals arrested during the violent Antifa protests at the University of Washington. pic.twitter.com/4D99eRtdkD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 7, 2025

