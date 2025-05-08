Misfits and Radicals Take Over Columbia University’s Library

By
M Dowling
-
1
7

Except for the new additions of radical Islamists, these are basically the same people who engaged in every violent rally over the past thirteen years, beginning with Trayvon Martin in 2012. It’s the same organizers, funders, and motivations, just with some new recruits.

Hopefully, they won’t damage the beautiful library at Columbia.

These people need to be arrested, expelled or deported, whichever is appropriate.

Maybe some of these universities are tired of the damage to their property and reputations. They now have Donald Trump incentivizing them.

The protestors at the University of Washington two days ago caused $1 million in damage and shut down the newly opened engineering building. This is not free speech. About 30 of the protestors were arrested and charged.

The radicals at the University of Washington are calling for death to police. This isn’t a protest, and we’re letting communists and fascists destroy our finest universities. Don’t people see it yet?

This isn’t about Palestine. It’s about terror.

Look who is in charge:


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz