Washington State Declares War on Religion, Especially Catholics

Gov. Bob Ferguson ignored pleas from Catholic priests and signed a new law stripping members of the clergy of their ability to hear confessions as “privileged communication.”

I may not be a lawyer, but that clearly violates the 1st Amendment.

The state legislature passed SB 5375, targeting the confessional and requiring priests and ministers to report any confession involving potential child abuse.

As if anyone would confess after that.

The law, titled an ACT Relating to the duty of clergy to report child abuse and neglect, is a direct attack on the Catholic and other Christian churches.

It redefines “member of the clergy” to include every imaginable religious person.

“Member of the clergy” means any regularly licensed, 28 accredited, or ordained minister, priest, rabbi, imam, elder, or 29 similarly situated religious or spiritual leader of any church, 30 religious denomination, religious body, spiritual community, or sect, 31 or person performing official duties that are recognized as the 32 duties of a member of the clergy under the discipline, tenets, 33 doctrine, or custom of the person’s church, religious denomination, 34 religious body, spiritual community, or sect, whether acting in an 35 individual capacity or as an employee, agent, or official of any 36 public or private organization or institution.

It addresses all their official duties and makes them mandatory reporters.

The politicians in Washington are godless authoritarians who want to make the State supreme. Priests cannot comply, and won’t. They would be excommunicated.

Priests have always had the same privilege of confidential communications as do lawyers. These politicians are smart enough to know it would deal a devastating blow to the Catholic Church. Catholics have to confess to a priest to be saved.

Jonathan Turley Weighed In

Jonathan Turley agrees this is a war on faith, not just in Washington. He noted how aggressive Washington has been:

The Democrats effectively declared war on religion, and particularly the Catholic faith, with this abusive law. The matter is now set for a showdown in the federal courts and, hopefully, an expedited process for judicial review and appeals.

Washington has been one of the most aggressive states in litigating against religious rights, including its long litigation in the Masterpiece Cake Shop case.

In Washington, the governor and the Democrats have added to the four stages of the confession. Examination, confession, absolution, and penance may now be followed by incarceration.

The officials in Washington appear to be prepared to imprison priests. That’s what communists and fascists do.

In Washington, the governor and the Democratic legislators have added to the four stages of the confession. Examination, confession, absolution, and penance may now be followed by incarceration… https://t.co/SkmeJ7vjVr — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 7, 2025

