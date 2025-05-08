Urgent! The Clock Is Ticking, Boasberg Is In the Wings

Thom Tillis is holding up Ed Martin’s nomination. If something isn’t done by May 20th, Judge Boasberg could pick the US Attorney for DC. As we saw with January 6, this has far-reaching consequences.

The Problem

If the Senate does not confirm an interim U.S. attorney within 120 days, judges on the federal district court for that district could name a new interim U.S. attorney until the role is filled. Trump antagonist Judge James Boasberg, an Obama-appointed judge at the center of legal efforts targeting Trump’s deportation efforts, is the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Tillis also worked to block Hegseth’s nomination. He appears to be a plant for the left, but that’s merely my conjecture. Why is he doing this? Tillis voted for Merrick Garland.

In what world is it a good idea for a swing-state Republican up for reelection to continue alienating MAGA? He is running in 2026. It is not only him. Susan Collins, Bill Cassidy, and John Cornyn might also be opposed. We just want the nomination out of committee so the entire Senate can vote.

Ed Martin is a good candidate. As the acting US attorney for DC, he has reduced street crime by 24% so far.

Also, the Republican Attorneys General want Ed Martin appointed and are going to bat for him.

The AGs Step In

Consequently, twenty-three state attorneys general sent a letter to Senate leaders on Monday urging lawmakers to swiftly confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Ed Martin, ahead of a May 20 deadline, when judges on a court led by Trump-antagonist Judge James Boasberg could select a temporary replacement.

“To put it bluntly, the District of Columbia is broken. And four years of alleged corruption, mismanagement, and derelictions of duty in the U.S. Attorney’s Office under President Biden’s appointees are in many ways to blame. The District should be made safe again. The District should have a U.S. Attorney who replaces the rule of lawfare with the rule of law. Ed Martin is the man to achieve those goals. We strongly encourage the Senate to confirm him at the earliest possible date,” reads the letter, which was first exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital.

It was sent to Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley on Monday afternoon.

Tillis has brushed all this off and put the onus on Donald Trump to appoint someone else.

BREAKING Trump said he is very disappointed in Rep Thom Tillis for NOT supporting Ed Martin for DC Attorney WE WILL PRIMARY THOM TILLIS TICK TOCK pic.twitter.com/DvYOSJ3X3X — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 7, 2025

A Coup?

Moreover, why did Tillis vote for Merrick Garland, a far-left judge, but won’t vote for a conservative Republican?

Cernovich thinks it’s a coup. Tillis is using the J6 excuse. Tillis says here: “I have no tolerance for anyone who entered the building on Jan. 6, and that’s probably where most of the friction was,” Tillis said Monday night. “At this point, I’ve indicated to the White House I wouldn’t support his nomination.”

All Ed Martin did was represent some people involved in J6. Aren’t they entitled to a defense in this country any longer?

Tillis thought Merrick Garland was a fine candidate – he voted for him!

Thom Tillis is blocking Ed Martin, which means the lawless Stalin era “judge” Boasberg will have the total power to appoint Martin’s replacement. This means lawfare against Trump and MAGA. A coup by Thom Tillis! pic.twitter.com/mNyTEGHmrb — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 6, 2025

URGENT: Judge Boasberg may get to select a U.S. Attorney for D.C. because REPUBLICAN Senator Thom Tillis (NC) opposes Trump’s selection for the position – Ed Martin. CONFIRM ED MARTIN. Let Tillis know. D.C. office: 202-224-6342 Local offices:

(919) 856-4630

(704) 509-9087… pic.twitter.com/2XrMCPiHP0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 6, 2025

Ed Martin will be the BEST US Attorney Washington DC has ever seen. So its no wonder that several RINOs are refusing to confirm him. John Cornyn

Thom Tillis

Susan Collins

Bill Cassidy Are NOs to Martin. If Martin isn’t confirmed by 5/20 then Judge Boasberg gets to choose… pic.twitter.com/0Kb1NcbG7K — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) May 5, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email