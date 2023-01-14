Miss Universe Has a New Costume Contest

This is the video of the day. There is a lot on it about a healthy Putin, missiles, a boring politician who suddenly becomes a rock star, and crazy Davos stuff, but that isn’t why we put it up. Our interest today is the Miss Universe contest. It’s been reworked into WOKEness.

Miss America is also going WOKE but hasn’t reached the pinnacle clown world of Miss Universe.

You might also be interested in watching Putin run down the plane stairs since our president can’t. Also, we’ve been hearing for years now that Putin is dying.

Go to 25:00 on the mark, and see what you think of WOKE Miss Universe. Maybe they should bring back the evening gowns and bathing suits, but we’d love to hear your opinion.

Miss USA is obviously very strong.

