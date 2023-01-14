Boston Unveiled Their Statue of Liberty – That’s One Name for It

This sculpture, called The Embrace, is dubbed the Boston Statue of Liberty. It commemorates the love of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott. The moment depicted was taken from a photograph of the couple embracing upon news of MLK Jr. winning the Nobel Peace Prize of 1964. It was a much-deserved honor.

The artist of the massive bronze statue is Hank Willis Thomas. He is a black artist.

Many people think it looks like something other than an embrace. It actually convinced me people in Boston have serious vision problems because they’re calling it beautiful. Perhaps I am just missing the beauty. With all due respect to the artist, I don’t like the embrace, and it’s 22 feet high in the Boston Commons!

It was my great honor to join the King family, the brilliant creator Hank Willis Thomas, and so many community leaders at the unveiling of The Embrace, a beautiful tribute to Coretta and Martin Luther King Jr. May their legacy inspire us all in our continued fight for justice. pic.twitter.com/kqD2qCVwZN — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 14, 2023

The standout at today’s unveiling of The Embrace was Yolanda Renee King, Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta’s Scott King’s 14-year-old granddaughter.

“I am very proud to be their granddaughter. But I am also challenged by their inspiring legacies.” @GBHNews pic.twitter.com/oSV82WEF8U — Meghan H. Smith (@meghansmith55) January 13, 2023

The bronze sculpture honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King has just been unveiled on the Boston Common. “The Embrace” is inspired by the moment MLK Jr. found out he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. pic.twitter.com/41u9HXv8sP — King Vashti® 👽 (@KingVashti) January 14, 2023

The Bronze Sculpture Called “The Embrace” Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. And Coretta Scott King Has Been Revealed In Boston Common.😳👀 pic.twitter.com/rQKqjXGb79 — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) January 14, 2023

This is a city that tears down beautiful statues of Founding Fathers and other historic figures like Columbus.

They tore down a statue of Lincoln freeing a slave in his namesake park because you can’t depict actual history.

Boston just removed this statue of Abraham Lincoln and a Freed Slave which was modeled after the Emancipation Memorial in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/34YT3WbHJJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 30, 2020

They beheaded a statue of Columbus, who was vilified over fake history. A first-hand account by a saint called Columbus a defender of the Indians. According to the report, he only fought the evil tribe killing the peaceful Indians.

There were others, and they were more beautiful than The Embrace IMHO>

A @7News photographer was the first one to discover the head had been knocked off the Christopher Columbus statue along the waterfront in the North End. Boston Police were on scene investigating later overnight. pic.twitter.com/YIIHUiPua9 — Korey O’Brien (@koreyobrienTV) June 10, 2020

