Boston Unveiled Their Statue of Liberty – That's One Name for It

By
M Dowling
-
0
11

This sculpture, called The Embrace, is dubbed the Boston Statue of Liberty. It commemorates the love of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott. The moment depicted was taken from a photograph of the couple embracing upon news of MLK Jr. winning the Nobel Peace Prize of 1964. It was a much-deserved honor.

The artist of the massive bronze statue is Hank Willis Thomas. He is a black artist.

Many people think it looks like something other than an embrace. It actually convinced me people in Boston have serious vision problems because they’re calling it beautiful. Perhaps I am just missing the beauty. With all due respect to the artist, I don’t like the embrace, and it’s 22 feet high in the Boston Commons!

This is a city that tears down beautiful statues of Founding Fathers and other historic figures like Columbus.

They tore down a statue of Lincoln freeing a slave in his namesake park because you can’t depict actual history.

They beheaded a statue of Columbus, who was vilified over fake history. A first-hand account by a saint called Columbus a defender of the Indians. According to the report, he only fought the evil tribe killing the peaceful Indians.

There were others, and they were more beautiful than The Embrace IMHO>


