Interesting Collection of Videos From the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum (WEF), led by Klaus Schwab, will meet in Davos next week. More than 2,500 delegates and 1,000 private jets are heading for Switzerland to join the elite 1%. Rather than try to explain who they are, we thought you’d like to watch a collection of their clips. To be fair, they are out of context, and we tried to screen for that so as not to misinform and truly represent them.

The delegation that includes five Republicans is listed here. The WEF was once considered a meaningless collective of kooky elites. They’re a lot more powerful now.

We thought this was a nice collection of video clips from the WEF. We could put up so many more, but we see this as a representative collection.

They say mRNA gene editing is the future.

The mRNA shots aren’t gene therapy or vaccines, but terminology isn’t as important as the research on their effectiveness, which is now in doubt.

The World Economic Forum is now BRAGGING about their mRNA gene editing technology and how they will control the future. It doesn’t get any more out in the open than this. #VaccineDeath #StoptheShotsNow #MRNA #ClotShot #KlausSchwab pic.twitter.com/5aupe9AIks — Now The End Begins (@NowTheEndBegins) January 6, 2023

Future plans do seem to come true.

Listen to Klaus Schwab telling you what they’re planning next, and believe him. #KlausSchwab #NewWorldOrder #DiedSuddenlyNews pic.twitter.com/RcgsxzqzlD — Now The End Begins (@NowTheEndBegins) January 12, 2023

The middle class as an obstacle might be off-putting to the middle class.

Klaus Schwab & ‘The Big Guy’ Are Good Buddies… VP Biden Gave The Key Note Speech on ‘Mastering The 4th Industrial Revolution’ In Davos 2016… Klaus Said The Biggest Obstacle Is The Middle Class! Zero Doubt Biden Is A WEF Puppet… pic.twitter.com/mb1ThaHr4j — Covid-1984 (@Spiro_Ghost) January 8, 2023

They have an extensive network built up since it’s inception in about 1978.

If there’s one lesson we can take out of this crisis… it’s the WEF should be shut down, all young global leaders removed from government, and Klaus Schwab locked in prison. pic.twitter.com/pyskqFRQ9J — Pelham (@Resist_05) January 5, 2023

Lockdowns by mandates.

The World Economic Forum is in the process of enabling climate lockdowns. With Melbourne and Paris the testing grounds of 15 minute cities. Vehicles will be banned and you must stay within a 15 minute ride radius. pic.twitter.com/9VrTUctS6Z — Pelham (@Resist_05) December 28, 2022

Cutting electricity to flatten the curve, a popular phrase.

NOW – EU will propose a “mandatory target for reducing electricity use at peak hours” in order to “flatten the curve.” pic.twitter.com/Q6EuLLTM0L — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 7, 2022

Again, lots of leaders and they are in cabinets.

“We penetrate the cabinets.”

~ Klaus Schwab The WEF Young Global Leaders programme – in their own words. pic.twitter.com/ojsoBjEPnt — James Melville (@JamesMelville) December 24, 2022

This is Schwab’s favorite philosopher.

WEF advisor, Yuval Noah Harari: “The biggest question..what to do with all these USELESS people. The problem is boredom & what to do with them.. when they are.. WORTHLESS. My best guess..is a combination of DRUGS & COMPUTER GAMES” Now we know why DEPOPULATION and the METAVERSE pic.twitter.com/QpmkA48nQ7 — Modern Problems (@ModProCom) January 10, 2023

Microchipping future.

Klaus Schwab explains microchipping plans to enslave humanity by 2026. “At first we will implant them in our clothes, then in our brains or on our skin… In the end, maybe, there will be direct communication between our brain and the digital world.” 👇pic.twitter.com/Z5VnWUrv3m — Momin (@cryptowala65) July 25, 2022

Too many people?

World Economic Forum depopulation agenda … “ all problems would go away if population went back to where it was 500 years ago”… for reference, population then was 460 million… The real problem is low birth rates and population collapse coming … 🔊 pic.twitter.com/BSa0YnH42c — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 21, 2022

This gal is knowledgeable, beautiful, smart, and courageous. That’s my personal opinion.

‘It’s almost like there is a global plan to cut all the cattle farms and have us all eat crickets!’ Eva Vlaardingerbroek gives Mark Steyn an update on the Dutch farmer protests. 💻 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/KHMl3BS8eC pic.twitter.com/kG9qNicwTi — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 22, 2022

