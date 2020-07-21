Missouri AG files to have charges against the McCloskeys dismissed

On Monday, St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner, a Soros embed, announced she would charge the gun-toting Mark and Patricia McCloskey with felony unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor assault charge. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt responded and filed a brief to dismiss the charges.

The couple were fearful as an unruly mob of about a hundred or two, mostly white BLMs, broke their gate, and marched through on June 28th. The husband and wife grabbed their guns. The prosecutor has since taken her firearms away.

The brief stated that Schmitt “respectfully requests that the Court dismiss this case at the earlier possible opportunity.”

“The right to keep and bear arms is given the highest level of protection in our constitution and our laws, including the Castle Doctrine, which provides broad rights to Missourians who are protecting their property and lives from those who wish to do them harm,” Schmitt told Fox News. He added, “Despite this, Circuit Attorney Gardner filed suit against the McCloskeys, who, according to published reports, were defending their property and safety.

Missouri’s top law enforcement agent said, “I won’t stand by while Missouri law is being ignored.”

Gardner had stated, “It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner. That is unlawful in the city of St. Louis.” She never mentioned Missouri’s “castle doctrine.”

The couple’s attorney, Joel Schwartz, called Gardner’s decision “disheartening as I unequivocally believe no crime was committed.”

MR MCCLOSKEY’S DESCRIPTION OF THE EVENT

Mark McCloskey, an attorney, recalled last month, “I went inside; I got a rifle … because as soon as I said ‘this is private property,’ those words enraged the crowd. … Horde, an absolute horde came through the smashed-down gates, coming right at the house. And then I stood out there, the only thing we said is, ‘This is private property, go back, private property, leave now.’ At that point, everybody got enraged, there were people wearing body armor.”

“One person pulled out [some] loaded pistol magazines and he clicked them together and he said, ‘You’re next,’” McCloskey continued. “We were threatened with our lives, threatened with the house being burned down, my office building being burned down, even our dog’s life being threatened. It was about as bad as it can get. You know, I really thought it was the storming of Bastille, that we would be dead and the house would be burned and there was nothing we could do about it. It was a huge and frightening crowd and they broke in the gate and they were coming at us.”

Mark McCloskey faces four years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Watch:

THEY HAVE SUPPORTERS BECAUSE IT’S STILL THE USA IN MISSOURI

Governor Mike Parson said he will likely pardon the couple and Senator Josh Hawley wants the Attorney General Bill Barr to take action against her.

Twelve Republican members of the House of Representatives sent a letter to Barr, in which they specifically named the McCloskeys, demanding that he take ‘decisive action’ to protect Americans from ‘mob rule.’

The McCloskeys had called the police. Police told them there was nothing they could do.

President Trump has plans to send agents into the out of control blue states as they continue to unravel over their pro-criminal, anti-police platform.